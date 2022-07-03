Cheba Hut Celebrates First Washington State Location Opening

Washington couple Kristin and Doug Engerman bring cannabis-themed sub shop to Bellingham.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new Cheba Hut shop has made its debut to 306 W Holly St, Bellingham, WA 98225. The "toasted" sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads, and munchies along with a full-service bar. Drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box, and Cheba Rita are all Cheba Hut signatures while the beer will feature a mix of national and local favorites including Chuckanut Brewery, Kulshan Brewing Company, Aslan Brewing Company, Wander Brewing, and Gruff Brewing.

"This Bellingham location is one I've personally been looking forward to for a long time," said Chief Relationship Officer, Seth Larsen. "Doug and Kristin are the perfect franchise partners for the job. We know this is going to be a huge success."

Owners Doug and Kristin Engerman share over 30 years of experience in the fields of technology entrepreneurship and interior design. They were introduced to a Cheba Hut shop through their daughter while visiting her at the University of Colorado-Denver. The couple immediately fell in love with the brand and decided it would be a hit in the Bellingham community.

"Our location is unique because we are opening in the former Rocket Donuts building," says Kristin Engerman. "This is a very well-known and loved location."

"We are excited because this is the first time Cheba Hut is opening a shop in Washington state," says Doug Engerman. "The food and the vibe is a match for the Old Town community that embraces the cannabis culture and provides an amazing workplace that is accepting and inclusive for everybody."

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint" (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.

For more information about Cheba Hut of Bellingham, visit the restaurant's official website, https://chebahut.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT CHEBA HUT:

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint", Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with delicious and memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where made-to-order food is served by genuine people. Cheba Hut's fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it's not about getting high, it's about epic food and legendary service!

Media Contact

Sheri Hill, Mainland, 3125263996, shill@hellomainland.com

SOURCE Cheba Hut