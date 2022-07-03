Cheba Hut Celebrates First Washington State Location Opening

Washington couple Kristin and Doug Engerman bring cannabis-themed sub shop to Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new Cheba Hut shop has made its debut to 306 W Holly St, Bellingham, WA 98225. The "toasted" sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads, and munchies along with a full-service bar. Drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box, and Cheba Rita are all Cheba Hut signatures while the beer will feature a mix of national and local favorites including Chuckanut Brewery, Kulshan Brewing Company, Aslan Brewing Company, Wander Brewing, and Gruff Brewing.
"This Bellingham location is one I've personally been looking forward to for a long time," said Chief Relationship Officer, Seth Larsen. "Doug and Kristin are the perfect franchise partners for the job. We know this is going to be a huge success."
Owners Doug and Kristin Engerman share over 30 years of experience in the fields of technology entrepreneurship and interior design. They were introduced to a Cheba Hut shop through their daughter while visiting her at the University of Colorado-Denver. The couple immediately fell in love with the brand and decided it would be a hit in the Bellingham community.
"Our location is unique because we are opening in the former Rocket Donuts building," says Kristin Engerman. "This is a very well-known and loved location."
"We are excited because this is the first time Cheba Hut is opening a shop in Washington state," says Doug Engerman. "The food and the vibe is a match for the Old Town community that embraces the cannabis culture and provides an amazing workplace that is accepting and inclusive for everybody."
Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint" (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.
For more information about Cheba Hut of Bellingham, visit the restaurant's official website, https://chebahut.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
ABOUT CHEBA HUT:
Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since 1998. Breaking the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint", Cheba Hut is dedicated to providing customers with delicious and memorable sandwich and munchie options in a chill, eclectic environment where made-to-order food is served by genuine people. Cheba Hut's fun and authentic dining experience includes a full-service bar and highlights its menu because it's not about getting high, it's about epic food and legendary service!
Media Contact
Sheri Hill, Mainland, 3125263996, shill@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Cheba Hut
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.