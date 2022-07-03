The 1st edition of the Montreal Firefighters' Annual Family Rendezvous concludes with a resounding success at Angrignon Park in the borough of Lasalle

MONTREAL, July 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - This first edition of the Montreal Firefighters' Family Rendezvous brought together several thousand people, young and old, at Angrignon Park, during the weekend of July 2 and 3: a popular participation and a success that may well become a new, typically Montreal tradition next year.
This is what Chris Ross, president of the Montreal Firefighters Association, and Marc-André Gosselin, head of the organizing committee, announced today. They were delighted with this important popular participation, which aims to bring citizens closer to their firefighters and to show them the importance of the demands imposed on them, both physically and intellectually, by their mission to protect people and property.
"This Family Rendezvous of Montreal Firefighters is the perfect illustration of the cohabitation of the sporting spirit with the convivial and friendly side of the event" said Mr. Gosselin, referring to the fact that hundreds of children were able to have fun on the site with the inflatable games, the mascots, the animated activities, while learning about the history of the Montreal firefighters thanks to the exhibition of fire trucks and old apparatus as well as the collection pieces of the Montreal Firefighters Auxiliary Museum. A free BBQ continued to cement relationships and solidarity with the citizens.
FIREFIT CHALLENGE CHAMPIONS
Ottawa firefighters Eric Einagel and Marisa Tremblay, on the women's side, won the individual race on Saturday, July 2, while the relay champions on Sunday afternoon, July 3, were firefighters from the Ottawa delegation, followed by the City of Longueuil and Montreal teams in second and third place.
They have de facto become eligible to compete in the famous FIREFIT Championships to be held this September in Spruce Meadows, Alberta.
Chris Ross, President of the Montreal Firefighters Association, concluded that this first event illustrates the commitment of Montreal firefighters not only to their profession, but also to the people they serve and protect.
Source:
Chris Ross, President
Montreal Firefighters Association
Marc-André Gosselin, Head of the organizing committee
Montreal Firefighters Family Rendezvous
SOURCE Association des pompiers de Montréal
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.