Chubb Life Announces Gail Costa Will Lead Newly Acquired Life Insurance Operations of Cigna in New Zealand

HONG KONG, July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Life today announced that Gail Costa will lead the company's life insurance operations in New Zealand that were recently acquired from Cigna. Ms. Costa, who is currently Chief Executive Officer of Cigna Life New Zealand, will continue to have executive operating responsibility for the business, which will operate under the Chubb Life brand in New Zealand.
On July 1, Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, completed its acquisition of the life and non-life insurance companies that house the personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance business of Cigna in six Asia-Pacific markets, including New Zealand. The addition of this consumer-focused business advances Chubb's strategy to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, a long-term growth area for the company, and adds to an already sizable accident and health (A&H) business while expanding the company's Asia-based life insurance presence.
Ms. Costa will, in addition to the local Board, report to Brad Bennett, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Operating Officer, Chubb Life.
"Gail is an experienced insurance executive who has led businesses for Cigna in multiple countries, including New Zealand, where she's been managing the operation through a period of growth and change since 2018," said Mr. Bennett. "She's a strong leader with deep expertise across finance, operations and marketing. New Zealand is a new market for Chubb Life, and we're fortunate to have Gail in this position. I look forward to working with her and welcome all of our new colleagues from Cigna at this exciting moment for our business in New Zealand and across Asia-Pacific."
Ms. Costa has more than 40 years of insurance industry experience, including 18 years as an executive with Cigna. She has served as CEO of Cigna Life New Zealand since 2018, and also led the business from 2003 to 2013. Ms. Costa also held CEO positions for Cigna in Turkey, Hong Kong and Europe. Prior to joining Cigna, Ms. Costa was the General Manager Operations for Asteron.
Ms. Costa is a qualified accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce and Administration from Victoria University and a Diploma in Direct Marketing from the Institute of Direct Marketing, London, U.K.
About Chubb Life
Chubb Life is an international life insurer, primarily focused on Asia, that provides protection and savings-oriented life insurance products to individuals and groups. Chubb Life serves the needs of consumers through a variety of distribution channels, including primarily captive agents, but also through banks, retailers, brokers, independent agents and direct marketing. Chubb Life has operations in eight Asian markets — Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Myanmar, New Zealand, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam — as well as Latin America.
About Chubb
Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange CB and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com
