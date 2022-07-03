Christopher Dipnarine, Executive Director of 4MyCiTy Inc. accepted into Forbes Nonprofit Council

BALTIMORE, July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christopher Dipnarine, Executive Director of 4MyCiTy Inc, a nonprofit focused on Environmental sustainability through the management of food waste Headquartered in Baltimore MD, has been accepted into Forbes Nonprofit Council, an invitation-only community for chief executives in successful nonprofit organizations.

Baltimore, MD (PRWEB) July 03, 2022 -- Christopher Dipnarine was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Christopher Dipnarine into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Nonprofit Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Christopher has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Christopher will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Christopher will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am so excited to have been accepted into the Forbes Nonprofit Council, I will use this opportunity to share my experiences and expertise with others to hopefully build a better understanding of environmental sustainability across the world. I am truly passionate about helping those in need and have dedicated my life to developing programs that limits the harmful effects caused by organic waste on the environment while improving food security for families within our communities."

