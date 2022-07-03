Apotheosis Consulting Group Provides Compliant FI Department Support to Automotive Dealerships

Maintaining a compliant F and I department is an essential component of a smoothly functioning and profitable car dealership. Apotheosis Consulting Group offers services to streamline compliance and simplify processes for long-term success.

BOSTON, July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apotheosis Consulting Group recently launched their boutique style consulting program for Automotive dealership owners seeking to streamline their processes to increase compliance, efficiency, and profitability.

With more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, Apotheosis Consulting Group offers a unique and transparent approach to supporting automotive dealerships, offering tailored strategies and guidance to each individual dealership. Ensuring compliance in the finance and insurance department is one of their key deliverables.

"The finance and insurance department is an important part of the customer experience. Maintaining compliance in this area means that customers are better served with intelligent loan offers, transparent product offerings , and safe use of their data," says a representative of Apotheosis Consulting Group. "This starts with a solid F and I compliance plan that monitors updates and changes with FTC regulations, ensures that all deadlines are met, and confirms

that all staff members are held accountable. The plan also details standards that everyone in- house must follow to protect sensitive information."

With a plan in place, everyone on staff is on the same page. The sales team knows what is required of them to support the Fand I department, and management can oversee the process without spending much time on the details. Those are outlined for F and I Managers who are now better equipped to meet expectations and keep the dealership in compliance.

"One of the biggest issues we see is insecure information handling, by untrained personnel which puts customers' private information at risk," says an Apotheosis Consulting Group

representative.

Any solid F and I compliance plan will address this issue, making sure that no one is inadvertently accessing private information and that security becomes an integral part of everyone's job.

Automotive dealers interested in working with Apotheosis Consulting Group to create a compliance plan that will support their F and I department can contact them through their website.

About Apotheosis Consulting Group

Apotheosis Consulting Group helps family-owned car dealerships create the compliance plans that will help them to streamline their processes, better serve customers, support employees in doing their best work, and increase profitability at the same time. For more information or to find out how to work with Apotheosis Group Consulting, connect with them via their website.

