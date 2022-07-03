Team Fastrax™ to Perform Live on Special FOX & Friends Programming

Monday July 4th, 2022, Team Fastrax™ will perform their American Flag skydive, as part the popular FOX & Friends show on FOX Network. Viewers nation-wide will have the opportunity to watch a 5,000 sq. ft. American Flag gracefully fly through the sky, along with other patriotic skydive feats.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monday, July 4th, from 6am to 9am, Team Fastrax™ will complete one of the most spectacular patriotic aerial performances they have ever executed for live television, as part of FOX News Channel's "FOX & Friends Weekend". Throughout the morning, the news channel will cut to the Live Feed of Team Fastrax™ while they skydive with their majestic 5,000 sq. ft. US Flag. Viewers across the nation will also be treated to their outstanding pyrotechnic show, and red, white and blue smoke show. All of this will be captured and relayed to FOX News Channel from the team's home base at Start Skydiving, in Middletown, OH.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to perform our patriotic show for such a large audience," commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. "Many members of Team Fastrax™ have served the United States of America as part of the Armed Forces, protecting the freedoms that we hold dear. So, Independence Day is a holiday that we particularly enjoy celebrating. We hope that this performance will evoke in everyone who views it, that profound feeling of pride and joy that we have in our country."

According to the FOX News website, Monday's programing will also include a two-hour primetime special, "Fox News Presents: An Independence Day Celebration," from 8-10 p.m. ET. The special will feature "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany, "Cross Country" host Lawrence Jones, "FOX & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus, and Johnny Joey Jones commemorating Independence Day and spotlighting stories of patriotism and triumph from across the country. It will also include musical performances from Lee Greenwood, Chris Janson and Kameron Marlowe.

This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated to Navy CPO Ron Condrey in support of the important work that the Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF) and their Project Enlist program does for America's Veterans. The Concussion Legacy Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports athletes, Veterans, and all affected by concussions and CTE through education and innovation. Project Enlist is a program of CLF created to accelerate critical research on traumatic brain injury (TBI), chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in military Veterans. Brain bank research is an essential step in developing effective treatments for TBI, CTE, and PTSD so we can protect and support the heroes who courageously fight for our nation. Since 2000, more than 430,000 service members have been diagnosed with a TBI. Veterans who have suffered a TBI have double the risk of suicide. Anyone, regardless of TBI history, can pledge their brain. Learn more at ProjectEnlist.org.

For information on Navy CPO Ron Condrey and the Concussion Legacy Foundation, visit concussionfoundation.org.

To schedule a Team Fastrax™ performance at your next event, go to the Team Fastrax™ website.

ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™

Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.

ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®

SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.

Media Contact

Matt Harvey, Team Fastrax, 740-971-8278, mharvey@teamfastrax.com

SOURCE Team Fastrax