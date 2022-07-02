Saving The Bees One Tree at a Time

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bees have been dying in record numbers, and scientists are scrambling to find out why. As the human population continues to grow and agricultural areas continue to expand, bees may not be able to survive if something isn't done quickly. While there are many solutions being proposed, one of the simplest ways that people can contribute to saving the bees is by planting trees. Trees provide habitat and food for bees, allowing them to thrive instead of just barely surviving until the next meal source comes along. At Backyard Farming Supply, they believe that this fight to save the bees is one of the most important of our lifetime.
Why Are Bees So Important?
Every third bite of food you eat is thanks to bees, which pollinate 80% of our world's crops. The list of things bees provide for us is long: not only do they fertilize plants and flowers, but they also produce honey, royal jelly, and propolis—all valuable assets in modern medicine. And bees are essential for reproduction: In fact, about one-third of the human diet comes from plants that require bee pollination to survive.
If You Care About Nature, Take Action
To save the bees, it takes action from everyone; big and small. Take action by donating to an organization that works towards saving the bees and other species, such as the Pollinator Partnership or 1% For The Planet. For your part, plant flowers and trees that attract bees.
Act Locally - Go Native
You can use resources like those offered by Backyard Farming Supply to find out which native plants are best suited for attracting pollinators in your area and begin replacing your garden with them. There are several plants that most people wouldn't expect to be beneficial to pollinators—but they are. Lavender and tomatoes come to mind.
Use Natural Nurture
The first step in saving our pollinators is to ensure they have natural habitats to live in. If you're an avid gardener, there are several ways you can encourage bee health by using organic methods: use natural fertilizers, such as compost and mulch; opt for organic sprays and pesticides; make sure plants are placed organically; and even plant bee-friendly plants to ensure bees can access food resources year-round.
Talk to Your Neighbors About Nature
Encourage your neighbors to use their yards to plant trees and encourage flowering plants and fruit-bearing plants. Inform them of the potential danger they may put on the environment by using pesticides in their lawns. Most homeowners use garden products that are not environmentally friendly and hurt the bees, butterflies, and other animals that pollinate flowers. Explain to them how easy it is to help with some simple changes.
If you want to learn more about how to protect, promote and proliferate bee populations where you live, contact the good people at Backyard Farming Supply. They have all the tools you need (including information) to help you succeed.
SOURCE Backyard Farming Supply
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.