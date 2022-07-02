Pastors and Church Leaders Seminar on the Secrets of Heaven and Revelation

Event Hosted by New Heaven New Earth
NEW YORK, July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Heaven New Earth Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, will host a seminar for pastors and church workers. The event – scheduled to take place Monday, July 4th via YouTube – follows three successful online seminars.
The latest seminar, titled "Testifying to the 66 Books of the Bible's Secrets of the Kingdom of Heaven and the New Covenant, the Revelation" is expected to draw pastors from around the world, including many who have already signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shincheonji Church of Jesus, in cooperation and exchange of educational materials. The main speaker will be Chairman Lee Man-hee of Shincheonji Church.
Since October 2019, Shincheonji Church has provided weekly content from its free Bible education center in 24 different languages, releasing to the masses teachings from its introductory, intermediate and Revelation curriculum. The previous seminar series, The Testimony on the Revelation of the Old and New Testaments by Chapter, concluded June 27th.
To date, the seminars have attracted millions of viewers on YouTube and provide a clear and simple explanation of the Bible. Lecturers have included Shincheonji Church's head pastor, Chairman Lee Man-Hee as well as the heads of its branch churches.
