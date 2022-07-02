DesignMap Initiates Three-Year Growth Strategy, Focus on Healthcare, Finance, Green Tech

Industry Leading Strategic Design Consultancy Targets Growth Through Key Partnerships, New Offerings

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignMap, the industry-leading digital product design consultancy, is undertaking a strategic multiyear growth plan. The company, which has been providing strategic design services for leading Silicon Valley tech companies since 2006, not only weathered the 2008 recession, but also the COVID downturn of 2020, and is poised with a 3-year growth plan.

"We are focused on not only growing in our traditional technology focus, with clients focusing on IT and developer tools, marketing, and security, but also doubling our growth in the finance and healthcare sectors, and developing clients in green tech, which is a passion for us" said CXO Audrey Crane, "We have a plan to build our marketing and client experience skills to help us get there." Chief Strategy Officer Greg Baker added, "We're also actively investing in new lines of business, such as our Design Diligence offering for private equity firms."

This year, DesignMap plans to continue to develop strategic partnerships with several key clients. This includes a major tech incubator program, with DesignMap serving as their dedicated design team across multiple products. In addition, DesignMap is engaged with an industry-leading Networking & Cloud Security giant, providing strategic product design for a new platform. These moves will expand DesignMap's already-impressive client list, which includes HP, eBay, Docker, Charles Schwab, Aetna, Wells Fargo, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, CloudGenix, and SignalFX and other industry leaders. DesignMap is excited to begin piloting our new offering, providing strategic design services to early-stage startups.

DesignMap provides design strategy and digital product design for our clients. We focus on complex domains like B2B, IT, finance and healthcare, or on complex situations like needing to build alignment and excitement for a 3-year vision, or moving from a suite of products to a platform.

We are a team of exceptional designers, researchers, strategists, facilitators, trainers, and managers of complex projects with deep sectoral experience in Finance, Healthcare and Technology. To learn more about DesignMap, please visit http://www.designmap.com.

Greg Baker is the Chief Strategy Officer at DesignMap. Greg studied design at Rhode Island School of Design. Greg started his career working with the great Terry Swack at TSDesign. He moved on to work at Netscape and then Dubberly Design Office before joining DesignMap as cofounder. Some of Greg's clients have included ExactTarget and subsequently Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Cisco, and Kaiser Permanente.

Audrey Crane is the Chief Experience Officer at DesignMap. She's had the great fortune to provide strategic, design, and research support and services over the years to clients like Salesforce, Docker, Electrify America, RSA, A3Ventures, NetApp, Aetna, and eBay, among many others over her 25 years in high tech.

Unless you count that computer program Audrey wrote on a TRS-80 when she was 5, she started her tech career at Netscape, where she had the extraordinary good luck to meet two of the most important mentors in her life. Having studied mathematics and theatre in college, she fell in love when Hugh Dubberly showed her the right brain/left brain beauty of design. Marty Cagan taught her how to connect her skills with business as well as people, and that it's possible to be both radically honest and radically kind.

Since then, Audrey has gone on to work both inside companies running design teams, as well as as a consultant at DesignMap and Dubberly Design Office, working with extraordinary clients and colleagues to do great work that has meaningful impact on peoples' jobs and lives.

Audrey studied Mathematics, English, and Theater during her undergraduate work. She studied design at UC Berkeley and California College of Arts (CCA). She is also the author of What CEOs Need to Know About Design.

Chuck Moore is Chief Design Officer at DesignMap. Chuck started his career working as an advertising art director. As use of interactive components in advertising grew, he took on designing web sites to support ad campaigns. Interaction design work became his primary focus and eventually he went to work at Wells Fargo Bank on the initial implementation of Bill Pay and the first redesign of Online Banking. Chuck moved on to Tibco, designing applications that enable enterprises to deploy, monitor and manage SOA Applications. At DesignMap, he's led initiatives for ExactTarget, Cisco, and EMC. Chuck graduated from the Visual Communications program at the University of Delaware.

