Torque3™ to Sponsor a Neuro Day Event on July 7, 2022, held by Northern Utah Rehabilitation Hospital

Four Companies Showcase the Future of Neurorehabilitation: Torque3™, Penumbra, Restorative Therapies, Bioness

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Utah Rehabilitation Hospital (NURH),nationally recognized as a healthcare leader for rehabilitative care for six years in a row (2015 to 2020), is proud to hold a Neuro Day event on July 7th, 2022, from 11 am to 2 pm to showcase the latest advances in neurorehabilitation. There will also be a 'Sneak Peek' event at NURH on July 6th, from 5-7 pm.

The Torque3™ platform, designed to improve neurorehabilitation outcomes by enhancing neuroplasticity through their unique approach to task-oriented therapy, will provide free food and refreshments for both events. These events are free to the public and all are welcome to attend.

NURH is proud to feature four companies bringing the stroke community the latest innovations in neurorehabilitation:

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc. is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries.

Penumbra's REAL Immersive System is a platform of products that leverages virtual reality to deliver engaging, immersive healthcare designed to promote better health, including furthering functional skills, cognition and stress management. Built on advanced technology with a growing library of VR-based activities and experiences, the REAL Immersive System platform is comprised of two product solutions: REAL y-Series for clinical rehabilitation and REAL i-Series for wellness.

Torque3

Torque3™, a fast-rising startup, is developing a neurorehabilitation platform for stroke survivors with intense, deeply immersive, task-oriented therapy and advanced robotics specifically designed to induce the brain into remapping neural pathways to restore lost functionality. Torque3 will be offering free demo rides on their immersive, robotic-assisted simulator. This is your chance to experience this technology a year before it hits the market.

The Torque3 platform is designed to improve neurorehabilitation outcomes by enhancing neuroplasticity through our unique approach to task-oriented therapy. This approach is called TOT+™, where the patient performs tasks in an intense, deeply immersive, simulated environment. The simulator works their entire body along with experience-dependent, multimodal engagement of functional brain regions. This simulation is so immersive that the patient suspends their disbelief and perceives risk while performing tasks. Our hypothesis is that adding this perception of risk causes the brain to assign urgency and importance to the tasks being performed, and when combined with these tasks being novel and challenging, will result in improved neuroplasticity.

Restorative Therapies

Restorative Therapies is the industry leader in iFES™ and has proudly helped more than 100,000 patients in more than 1,000 clinics & 5,000 homes. It helps people of all ages (and their families) with neurological impairments or critical illnesses that limit mobility and who want to achieve full recovery potential. The staff is committed to long-term clinical and technical support and our products are endorsed by clinicians, patients, and caregivers worldwide.

The company offers comprehensive and customizable rehabilitation therapy solutions and support services for neurological impairments such as spinal cord injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, transverse myelitis, or cerebral palsy. It is the only iFES™ company to provide a complete continuum of care solution beginning with early mobility in the inpatient, outpatient, and in-home therapies.

Bioness

Bioness, a Bioventus Rehab Company, develops medical technologies which include neuromodulation systems, robotic systems and software-based therapy programs that provide functional and therapeutic benefits for individuals affected by central nervous system disorders and orthopedic injuries to help return patients to active lives.

L300 Go: L300 Go is a functional electrical stimulation (FES) system capable of producing measurable mobility improvements in individuals with footdrop and/or knee instability caused by upper motor neuron disease or injury. L300 Go may also facilitate muscle re-education, prevent/retard disuse atrophy, maintain or increase joint range of motion and increase local blood flow. The L300 Go is the only system with 3D motion detection, multi-channel stimulation, quick intuitive set-up, outcome measures tracking and includes a home user app.

Northern Utah Rehabilitation Hospital provides specialized inpatient and outpatient rehabilitative services to patients throughout Utah who are recovering from disabilities caused by injuries, illnesses, or chronic medical conditions.

NURH is located at 5825 Harrison Blvd., South Ogden, UT 84403

