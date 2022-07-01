49% Growth Contribution in Smart Bottle Market from North America| Smart Water Bottle Segment Garners Highest Revenue | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Bottle Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the smart bottle market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 120.74 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 13.65% during the projected period. The surge in IOT has been an influential factor driving the market's growth. In addition, the increasing consumption of bottled water is another factor supporting the global smart bottle market share growth. However, the increased cost of smart bottles will be a major threat for the global smart bottle market share growth during the forecast period.
Smart Bottle Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 120.74 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
11.45
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 49%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AdhereTech, Caktus Inc., Ecomo Inc., Hidrate Inc., Pillsy, Thermos LLC, TRAGO, and Open-2 LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Market Segment Highlights:
Revenue-generating Segment Insights
- Smart water bottle: The smart water bottle segment held the largest market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Being Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, these bottles are enabling end-users to track their hydration needs.
- Smart pharmaceutical bottle
- Smart alcoholic beverage bottle
- Smart baby feeding bottle
Regional Analysis
- North America: 49% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US is the key market for smart bottle market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.The presence of several established smart bottle vendors will propel the smart bottle market growth in North America over the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Vendor Landscape
The smart bottle market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advancements to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The smart bottle market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- AdhereTech: The company offers Smart Pill Bottles.
- Caktus Inc.: The company offers the Hug sensor and the Hug app.
- Ecomo Inc.: The company offers Ecomo bottle.
- Hidrate Inc.: The company offers HidrateSpark STEEL. It is an insulated stainless steel Bluetooth smart water bottle and free hydration tracker app.
- Pillsy: The company offers the Pillsy app. It marks the dose as taken when the user opens the bottle, with no need to open the app.
- Thermos LLC
- TRAGO
- Open-2 LLC
The report provides relevant answers to most of the frequently asked questions including -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What are the key trends and bottlnecks impacting the market space?
- Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios and define the market's growth potential?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and opportunities impacting market demand & growth?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in forthcoming years?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Metal and glass containers
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Smart water bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Smart water bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Smart water bottle - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Smart pharmaceutical bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Smart pharmaceutical bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Smart pharmaceutical bottle - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Smart alcoholic beverage bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Smart alcoholic beverage bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Smart alcoholic beverage bottle - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Smart baby feeding bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Smart baby feeding bottle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Smart baby feeding bottle - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic and recovery by application segment
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor Landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 AdhereTech
- Exhibit 47: AdhereTech - Overview
- Exhibit 48: AdhereTech - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: AdhereTech - Key offerings
- 10.4 Caktus Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Caktus Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Caktus Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Caktus Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Ecomo Inc.
- Exhibit 53: Ecomo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Ecomo Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: Ecomo Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Hidrate Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Hidrate Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Hidrate Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Hidrate Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Pillsy
- Exhibit 59: Pillsy - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Pillsy - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Pillsy - Key offerings
- 10.8 Thermos LLC
- Exhibit 62: Thermos LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Thermos LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Thermos LLC - Key offerings
- 10.9 TRAGO
- Exhibit 65: TRAGO - Overview
- Exhibit 66: TRAGO - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: TRAGO - Key offerings
- 10.10 Open-2 LLC
- Exhibit 68: Open-2 LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Open-2 LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Open-2 LLC - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 71: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 72: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 73: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 74: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 75: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
