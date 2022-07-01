Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Welcomes Shawna Borg as Vice President of Operations

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno has hired Shawna Borg, former Compass Regional Executive, as Vice President of Operations.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno has hired Shawna Borg, former Compass Regional Executive, as Vice President of Operations. Borg brings extensive market knowledge and decades of operations experience to her role.

"Having Shawna as part of our firm is a significant benefit to our ongoing operational efficiency and positive agent experience. By leveraging her talents at prior firms, Shawna has earned a great deal of respect with some of the most impressive real estate agents on the Peninsula. We are fortunate to be aligning with her at this exciting stage of our firm given the opportunity we see to capture increasing market share throughout the San Francisco Bay Area," said Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer.

As Vice President of Operations, Borg will lead the organization in continuing to strengthen its operation and infrastructure across the region. She will be instrumental in supporting the overall growth of the largest locally-led and independently-owned brokerage firm in Northern California.

"I strive to tap into the talent and energy of our existing people and operations, and empower each department for successful growth. Bringing our teams together that work with our agents and platforms every day will help us align with passion and purpose to deliver meaningful support for everyone at Sereno," shared Borg.

Sereno recently partnered with Christie's International Real Estate in February 2022, giving the firm access to a luxury brokerage network with affiliates in almost 50 nations and territories. The luxury brand affiliation is significant given that the firm is active in four of the nation's top 10 zip codes for median home price, including Atherton, California, which holds the number one spot at $7 million.

The firm is also opening a new office in Menlo Park this month, anchored by a group of previous Compass agents who completed almost $250M in sales last year.

"We are thrilled to have Shawna as part of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno. Her experience, knowledge, and passion for our industry will greatly benefit our organization and our agents. During a time when other firms are scaling back resources, we are proud of the responsible way in which we continue to approach the business. It has paved the way for sustained reinvestment and success," expressed Chris Trapani, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally-owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 17 offices and 580 agents in Silicon Valley, the SF peninsula, Santa Cruz, the East Bay, Lake Tahoe, and Sierra Foothills, producing over $6.8 Billion in annual sales volume. Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price. The company offers a highly curated support platform and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships and world-class technology for well-executed transactions. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to-date, has generated over $5 million in charitable donations given to 300 local organizations.

