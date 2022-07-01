Nutricosmetics Market Size to Grow by USD 611.07 million | ActivInside and Borba LLC Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutricosmetics Market Facts at a Glance-

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Product (dietary supplements and food and beverages) and distribution channel (offline and online)

Product (dietary supplements and food and beverages) and distribution channel (offline and online) Geographies: APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Nutricosmetics Market size is expected to increase by USD 611.07 million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 2.83%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The nutricosmetics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ActivInside - The company provides its signature botanical extracts (Grape, Orange, and Original) for the nutricosmetic market.

Regional Market Outlook

The nutricosmetics market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing adoption of nutricosmetics will drive the nutricosmetics market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Nutricosmetics Market Driver:

Health benefits offered by nutricosmetics:

Nutricosmetics provide benefits such as preserving beauty, controlling photoaging, and providing sun protection. They also help in softening wrinkles and improving skin elasticity. Moreover, nutricosmetics are used as ingredients in food supplements for treating arthritis and ensuring healthy joints. Thus, owing to the various health benefits offered by nutricosmetics, more consumers are expected to buy them. This will accelerate the growth momentum of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Nutricosmetics Market Trend:

Growth in online retailing:

The growth of online retail sales channels and the adoption of the multichannel business model have fueled the market growth. Online retailing is successful due to customer reach and inventory-management cost-cutting. Furthermore, some vendors sell their products both through physical stores and online portals. Online shopping for nutricosmetics is convenient owing to faster doorstep delivery and secured e-transactions, which reduce waiting time at the point-of-sale (POS) and lower the billing queues in physical retail stores.

Nutricosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.83% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 611.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.87 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries Japan, China, US, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ActivInside, Borba LLC, Functionalab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Nestle SA, Pfizer Inc., POLA ORBIS HOLDINGS Inc., New Avon Co., Unilever Group, and Vitabiotics Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

