Attention all Live Music Fans

The DEAD EYE SALOON located at 110 Boston Post Road in Westbrook, CT is hosting a 4th of July Holiday RED, WHITE, & BREW BASH this Saturday, July 2nd and Sunday, July 3rd from 1pm to 10pm both days.
WESTBROOK, Conn. , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You won't want to miss this! Live music ALL DAY each day, Beer trucks, $5 Draft Beers, Grilled food, Games, and much, much more! The Dead Eye Saloon also has a brand new outside bar and huge patio dining area. Plus tons of fresh seafood from Maine. And live bands every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Become a Dead Eye Saloon regular and start with the RED, WHITE, & BREW 4TH of July Holiday Festival this weekend! The Dead Eye Saloon overlooks the beautiful Westbrook, CT shoreline and is great for family and friends. They have the best Seafood from Maine flown in daily and are still reasonably prices. Can also follow on Facebook for additional upcoming Summer Events.
For Further Information, contact Kaydence Koloskie, Event Manager, 203-804-1088, kaydence858@gmail.com or Walter Bartkiewicz, Founder, 860-664-5667, deadyesaloon@gmail.com
SOURCE Dead Eye Saloon
