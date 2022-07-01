Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for July 2022

CALGARY, AB, July 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for July 2022. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.
The energy rate for July is approximately 31% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $23.73 or 10% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.
Rate Class
Market Cost of Electricity (cents/kWh)
Residential
14.393
Commercial
14.383
Industrial
14.076
Farm (Includes REA)
14.367
Irrigation
13.896
Oil & Gas
14.070
Lighting
10.957
Further information on regulated rate option and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.
SOURCE Direct Energy Marketing Limited
