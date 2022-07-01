ATC HEALTHCARE SERVICES, LLC PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATC Healthcare Services, LLC ("ATC" the "Company") is making individuals aware of an incident that may affect the privacy of certain information. Although ATC is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of such information, the Company is providing notice of the event so potentially affected individuals may take steps to better protect their information from misuse, should they feel it appropriate to do so.
What Happened? On December 22, 2021, ATC learned that it was the victim of a criminal cyberattack. ATC promptly took steps to secure its systems and commenced an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident. ATC has been working diligently to investigate this incident and confirm any information that may be affected. Unfortunately, the investigation could not conclusively rule out access to data, ATC provides this notice because it has been unable to determine all of the addresses related to individuals whose information was potentially accessed and/or acquired.
What Information Was Involved? The specific scope of information potentially impacted will vary by individual. However, the email accounts may include one or more of the following types of information at the time of the incident: names, Social Security numbers, driver's licenses, dates of birth, government-issued identification numbers, medical information, health insurance information, employer-assigned identification number, and usernames and passwords.
What is ATC Doing. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information within ATC's care are among the Company's highest priorities. Upon learning of the event, ATC immediately took steps to secure the systems and to investigate the full scope of the incident. ATC has taken additional steps to further enhance the security of its systems. Although ATC is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of any information, the Company is sending written notification to all potentially impacted individuals for whom ATC could obtain address information and providing information on steps that may be taken to best protect personal information.
What You Can Do. ATC encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their account statements and explanation of benefits and monitoring their free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors.
For More Information? If individuals have additional questions, please call the dedicated assistance line at 1-855-585-1689, Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (excluding U.S. holidays). You may also write to ATC at 1893 Marcus Ave, Suite E-122, Lake Success, NY 11042.
SOURCE ATC Healthcare Services, LLC/Mullen Coughlin
