Green Line Automotive Joins Karam At Road America NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Line Automotive has announced their sponsorship and support of Sage Karam and the No.45 Chevy Camaro for the July 2nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America. This will be Karam's first race back since competing in the 2022 Indianapolis 500 and his 3rd NASCAR Xfinity start this season.

Green Line Automotive made their first appearance as a sponsor of Sage Karam at the NASCAR Xfinity race at Phoenix in 2021. "I'm excited to once again have Green Line Automotive onboard, but this time as our Co-Primary Sponsor. Brent and his team have been instrumental to our program since day one and it's great to see our partnership and relationship grow to this point. We have some great things planned for the near future and can't wait to see them continue to grow with us and NASCAR" said Karam, driver of the No.45 Green Line Automotive Chevy.

"Green Line Automotive is excited to continue our partnership with Sage Karam, and the Alpha Prime Racing team. As an automotive enthusiast, I have great respect for how Sage is able to handle the nuances of each vehicle he races. As a business owner, I stand behind growing and working each day to become better at your craft and the dedication it takes. Myself and the team at Green Line Automotive are excited to have him represent our work ethic and dedication to the automotive industry," said Brent Rogers, Vice President and Managing Partner of Green Line Automotive.

Race coverage of the Henry 180 will begin at 5:00pm ET Saturday July 9th, on USA.

About Green Line Automotive:

Green Line Automotive is a digital advertising agency created for automotive dealerships. Our mission is to deliver tier one automotive advertising expertise, technology, and service to the tier three dealers. We give you an advantage over your competition by giving every dealership the best in technology coupled with a fully customizable approach.

See our premier services at gldauto.com such as Automotive Search Engine Optimization or contact us at info@greenline.nyc or 833-GLD-CARS.

