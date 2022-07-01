'Bring Brittney Home' Campaign at Capital One Arena

Billboard activation calls for White House to get a deal done to bring Griner home as her trial begins in Russia
NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been over four months since WNBA star Brittney Griner was detained and her first appearance in a Russian courtroom finally started today. This morning, in collaboration with Change.org and Brittney Griner's teammates, family and legal team, over 6,000 square feet of digital ads will cover Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. demanding Brittney's freedom.
Nearly 300,000 supporters have signed a Change.org petition for Brittney to be released, calling for President Biden to get a deal done to bring her home swiftly and safely. Started by sports journalist Tamryn Spruill on March 5 and in partnership since May 14 with the WNBPA, the petition has been featured all over social media and news broadcasts.
"The trial renews concerns for BG's well-being because it is occurring in another country, under a very different legal system, which most of us know little about," said Tamryn Spruill. "What inspires hope, though, is the steady stream of public support and media interest. Now, we've reached new heights, with these billboards going up at this very critical juncture. When people look up at them, I want them to see their partners, their daughters, their sisters, and their friends. Mostly, I want them to see themselves. Because none of us is free until all of us are free."
"On the heels of Juneteenth and as we near July 4th, days many Americans celebrate freedom, it is vital that we come together and call on President Biden and Vice President Harris to do everything in their power to get a deal done to bring our sister, an American hero, Brittney Griner home," said WNBPA President and WNBA Sparks star, Nneka Ogwumike.
In February, news broke that Russia had wrongfully detained Griner for allegedly traveling with cannabis oil cartridges. Thousands of supporters around the world have since voiced fears about the safety of basketball superstar, including many high-profile celebrities and sports stars. In June, the Boston Celtics wore WE ARE BG shirts featuring a QR code linking to the Change.org petition on their practice shirts during the NBA Finals.
"Since February, Change.org has seen an overwhelming amount of support for Brittney Griner and their collective voices are louder than ever," said Aminata Diallo, Campaigner for Change.org. "Brittney is an American, an Olympian and a WNBA All-Star yet has been stripped of her freedoms. We are working with her team to do everything we can to remind the public that this fight is not over until she is home."
To learn more about the petition or connect with Tamryn Spruil or WNBA players, please contact press@change.org.
To learn more about Brittney's case, please visit www.wearebg.org
SOURCE Change.org, PBC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.