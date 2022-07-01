Insights on the Passive Electronic Components Global Market to 2027 - by Type, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passive Electronic Components Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global passive electronic components market reached a value of US$ 34.11 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 46.87 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.44% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Passive electronic components refer to electrical parts that do not generate power and are incapable of power gain. They consist of capacitors, resistors, transformers, inductors and coils. They are manufactured using tantalum, ceramic, aluminum electrolytic, paper and plastic films.
Passive electronic components absorb energy and do not require electrical power to operate. They are commonly used in various electronic devices, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones and gaming consoles. They are reliable, easy to design, cost-effective and can easily handle large voltage currents and power without the requirement of a power supply and amplifying elements. As a result, passive electronic components are widely used across medical, automotive, aerospace, energy, telecommunications, defense, and data storage industries.
Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Passive electronic components are widely used in specialized and high-performing components, such as emergency brake assistance systems and infotainment. In line with this, the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) due to environmental and emission concerns is favoring the market growth.
Additionally, various new product innovations, such as the introduction of wire wound and metal oxide high-power resistors that assists in monitoring circuits and diagnosing and testing sensors, are providing an impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing miniaturization of passive electrical components that can easily be used in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, cameras and speakers, is positively impacting the market growth.
Apart from this, the widespread product utilization in medical devices integrated with sensors to collect data about patients, extensive research and development (RD&D) activities and the introduction of various shapes and geometries of inductors are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Eaton Corporation PLC, KOA Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, TE Connectivity, TT Electronics Plc, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and Yageo Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global passive electronic components market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global passive electronic components market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global passive electronic components market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Passive Electronic Components Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Capacitor
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Key Segments
6.1.2.1 Ceramic Capacitors
6.1.2.2 Tantalum Capacitors
6.1.2.3 Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
6.1.2.4 Paper and Plastic Film Capacitors
6.1.2.5 Supercapacitors
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Inductor
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Key Segments
6.2.2.1 Power
6.2.2.2 Frequency
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Resistor
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Key Segments
6.3.2.1 Surface-mounted Chips
6.3.2.2 Network
6.3.2.3 Wirewound
6.3.2.4 Film/Oxide/Foil
6.3.2.5 Carbon
6.3.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
7.1 Aerospace and Defense
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Consumer Electronics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Information Technology
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Automotive
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Industrial
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Eaton Corporation PLC
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 KOA Corporation
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.3 Kyocera Corporation
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Panasonic Corporation
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.8 TDK Corporation
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 TE Connectivity
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 TT Electronics Plc
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.11 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11.3 Financials
13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.12 Yageo Corporation
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12.3 Financials
