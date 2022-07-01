Grammy-Nominated Multi-Hyphenate Music Executive Donny "Dizzy" Flores Launches Management, Consulting, and A&R Services Company We Good LLC

Award-winning multi-hyphenate music industry titan Donny "Dizzy Clean Face" Flores has announced the launch of new management and A&R company We Good LLC, where he will serve as CEO. We Good represents acts such as DJ Snake, Shenseea, Rvssian, Ink & many more.

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning multi-hyphenate music industry titan Donny "Dizzy Clean Face" Flores has announced the launch of new management and A&R company We Good LLC, where he will serve as CEO. We Good represents such acts as DJ Snake, Shenseea, Rvssian, Ink & many more. Dizzy will also continue his work as a consultant to some of the biggest labels/agencies in the world including Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, RocNation, SalxCo, and others.

In 2022 Dizzy and his team at We Good garnered 15 Grammy nominations including Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, and Record of the Year, for his work with various artists including Kanye West, Nas, Justin Bieber and others. He was also awarded a 2022 ASCAP Pop Music Award and a 2022 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Award for Internet Money's "Lemonade."

Additionally, We Good CEO Dizzy represents Jamaican artist Shenseea, who recently performed at Billboard's Music Con during BBMAs weekend in Las Vegas. Currently on tour in Europe, she also performed NYC Pride Island, which took place June 25th and 26th on Governors Island as a part of New York City's 2022 Pride events.

"We Good started as a movement," says We Good CEO Donny "Dizzy" Flores. "We are a family of music creatives who aim to keep positive vibes at the forefront of everything we do. When one of us receives an award or nomination, the entire family is honored. If we're breathing, WE GOOD!"

About Donny "Dizzy Clean Face" Flores:

Donny Flores is the multi-hyphenate music mastermind who is responsible for some of the most recognized songs of our generation. Known to his industry peers & friends as "Dizzy," Donny Flores is an award-winning songwriter, producer, manager, and A&R executive. Donny is also the founder & CEO of 'We Good' which represents such acts as DJ Snake, Shenseea, Rvssian, Ink & many more. Donny also lends his expertise as a consultant to some of the biggest labels/agencies in the world including Universal, Warner Music Group, RocNation, SalxCo, and many more.

Born in Trinidad, but raised in Miami, Donny started booking and promoting concerts where he met Byron Tryce of Slip-N-Slide Records. At Miami's forefront label, he A&R'd projects including Trina, Plies, and Rick Ross while lending his expertise to Poe Boy Records. At Poe Boy, he worked with Flo Rida, YT Triz, and Brianna Perry with E-Class. It wasn't too long after Slip-N-Slide when Dizzy realized his desire to explore the artistic development of recording artists in the world of A&R and help them take their careers to the next level.

He is the silent force behind some of music's biggest hits, including DJ Snake's "Taki Taki" which features Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B and "Loco Contigo" which features J Balvin & Tyga.

In 2018, Dizzy became the lead A&R and executive producer for DJ Snake. As a result, he was the architect behind one of the most significant records of 2019 with the hit song "Taki Taki". The single peaked at No. 15 on the US charts while hitting the number 1 and number 2 positions globally earning numerous awards: El Premio ASCAP, BreakTudo Awards, Latin American Music Awards, Premios Lo Nuestro (Univision Networks), MTV Millennial Awards, Premios Juventud, BMI Latin Awards and Billboard Latin Music Awards.

He was A&R/producer/songwriter behind Internet Money's biggest record "Lemonade". In 2022, Donny was honored as one of the winning songwriters for "Lemonade" at the ASCAP Pop Music Song Awards. Internet Money has gone on to produce 60+ platinum plaques behind the success of "Lemonade".

Donny recently received an Album of the Year Grammy nomination as a composer for Kanye West's "Donda" in 2022.

About We Good:

Started in 2022 by Donny "Dizzy" Flores, We Good LLC is the music management, A&R, and consulting company founded on the idea that waking up every day is a reason for celebrating. We Good represents acts such as DJ Snake, Shenseea, Rvssian, Ink & many more. The team is behind hit songs such as Internet Money's "Lemonade", DJ Snake's "Taki Taki" featuring Ozuna, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B, and "Loco Contigo" which features J Balvin & Tyga.

