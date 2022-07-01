Outlook on the Depth Sensing Global Market to 2027 - Growing Demand for Environmental Scanning Applications Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Depth Sensing Market (2022-2027) by Type, Component, Technology, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Depth Sensing Market is estimated to be USD 6.91 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12.34 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Depth Sensing Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aquifi Inc, ASUSTeK Computer Inc, Becom Bluetechnix GmbH, Creative Technology Ltd, Espros Photonics Corp, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Depth Sensing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Depth Sensing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Depth Sensing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Dual-Camera Smartphones
4.1.2 Increasing Use of Depth-Sensing Technology in AR-VR Gaming Applications
4.1.3 Rising Requirements for Security and Surveillance Systems
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost of Depth Sensing Module
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Improved Medical Imaging Solutions
4.3.2 Growing Demand for Environmental Scanning Applications
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 High Power Consumption for Processing
4.4.2 Requirement of Accurate Angle for Stereo Depth-Sensing Technology
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Depth Sensing Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Active Depth Sensing
6.3 Passive Depth Sensing
7 Global Depth Sensing Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Camera/Lens Module
7.3 Sensor
7.4 Illuminator
8 Global Depth Sensing Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Stereo Vision
8.3 Structured Light
8.4 Time-Of-Flight
9 Global Depth Sensing Market, By Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive
9.2.1 Gesture Control
9.2.2 Autonomous Navigation
9.2.3 Driver Monitoring
9.2.4 Parking Assistance
9.2.5 Passenger Classification
9.3 Building Automation
9.3.1 3D Scanning
9.3.2 HVAC
9.3.3 Lighting
9.4 Consumer Electronics
9.4.1 Scanning
9.4.2 AR-VR
9.4.3 Gesture Control
9.4.4 Facial Recognition
10 Americas' Global Depth Sensing Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas
11 Europe's Global Depth Sensing Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe
12 Middle East and Africa's Global Depth Sensing Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA
13 APAC's Global Depth Sensing Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Aquifi Inc
15.2 ASUSTeK Computer Inc
15.3 Becom Bluetechnix GmbH
15.4 Creative Technology Ltd
15.5 Espros Photonics Corp
15.6 Infineon Technologies AG
15.7 Intel Corp
15.8 Intel, Melexis
15.9 Lips Corp
15.10 Melexis NV
15.11 Nerian Vision GmbH
15.12 Occipital Inc
15.13 pmdtechnologies AG
15.14 Qualcomm Inc
15.15 Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV
15.16 Stereolabs
15.17 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Ltd
15.18 Texas Instruments Inc
15.19 Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TowerJazz)
15.20 Volvo Penta [AB Volvo (publ)]
15.21 VRmagic Holding AG
16 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v00fm9
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.