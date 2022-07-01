INOTIV, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana against Inotiv, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 22, 2022
NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Inotiv, Inc. NOTV between September 21, 2021 and June 13, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").
All investors who purchased the shares of Inotiv, Inc. and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain request additional information concerning the action at www.whafh.com.
If you have incurred losses in Inotiv, Inc. you may, no later than August 22, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Inotiv, Inc.
According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose:
- Envigo RMS, LLC ("Envigo") and Inotiv's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the "Cumberland Facility") engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the Animal Welfare Act ("AWA");
- Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA;
- Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility;
- as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action;
- Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility;
- Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and
- as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.
If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com
Contact:
Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Patrick Donovan, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774
