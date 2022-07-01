Bethel School of Technology Expands into the High School Market

The online Christian coding bootcamp is launching a new high school elective program to prepare the next generation for the future of work.
REDDING, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High school students who aspire to learn fundamental computer coding skills can now enroll in Bethel School of Technology's new online high school elective program, Coding & Christian Leadership. The program consists of two 16-week courses (one per semester) and equips students with a strong foundation in software development and web design that will prepare them for any career they pursue - whether it be in technology or another field.
In addition to learning in-demand and immediately applicable tech skills, like building and hosting a website from scratch, students will also learn what it looks like to display high character skills in the workplace. Character skills such as empathy, healthy communication, and trustworthiness are some of the same character skills that companies are investing millions of dollars to improve their workplace cultures.
"All work in the future will have a tech component, and knowing the principles of coding will be essential for every employee," stated Ryan Collins, CEO of Bethel School of Technology. "We believe now is the time to meet the growing demand of high schoolers and recent high school graduates looking for accelerated learning programs that lead to high-paying, high-growth careers for the fraction of the time and cost of a four-year degree."
As part of Bethel Tech's new high school initiative, the school will also start accepting qualified high school students into its nine-month online Full Stack Software Development bootcamp. Historically, Bethel Tech's full stack program has yielded an 80 percent job hire rate and 65 percent salary increase for graduates.
High school students who take the Coding & Christian Leadership electives and wish to continue into the full-stack software development program will start in the program's third module, saving time and money in the bootcamp.
The first Coding & Christian Leadership cohort begins September 12, 2022 and requires 3 hours of live instruction per week (with an additional 3-4 hours of homework). The program is instructor-led and mentor-supported, and transfers as 4 college credits.
About Bethel School of Technology:
Bethel School of Technology is an online Christian faith-based, nine-month technology bootcamp that specializes in the high-demand areas of Software Development, Data Science, UI/UX Design, and Cybersecurity. Since its launch in 2018, Bethel School of Technology has received multiple industry awards and has been recognized by Newsweek Magazine as one of the "Top Online Coding Schools in the US." It has also been included in University Research and Review's "Best Value College Alternative" list, among a group of only 15 organizations in the country.
Graduates have been hired by leading companies such as IBM, Dell, Infosys, Grubhub, Ramsey Solutions, Disney, and Seattle Children's Hospital. Additionally, Bethel Tech's programs transfer as 27 college credits into William Jessup University.
