Twelve Physicians of Wake Orthopaedics Awarded 2022 NC Top Docs

NC Top Docs has reviewed and approved twelve physicians of Wake Orthopaedics for 2022.
SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NC Top Docs practice, Wake Orthopaedics is the premier provider of orthopaedic care in and around Raleigh, North Carolina. With twelve reviewed and approved NC Top Docs, it's no surprise that their team consistently provides every patient with expert, personalized orthopaedic services.
Reviewed and approved NC Top Docs include:
- Conor M. Regan, MD
- Corey Thompson, MD
- Timothy Harris, MD
- Jonathan Chappell, MD
- Curtis A. Hanson, MD
- Robert G. Howard, Jr, MD
- Sami W. Mardam-Bey, MD
- Michael R. Ruffolo, MD
- Gurvinder Deol, MD
- Sarat Ganga, MD
- Mark Wood, MD
- Gaurav A Luther, MD
This team of expertly trained specialists, along with progressive treatments and state-of-the-art technology, allows Wake Orthopaedics to provide the highest quality of care to their patients.
Wake Orthopaedics is proud to offer trauma services in Raleigh, NC and the surrounding areas, as well as physical therapy, occupational therapy and care for pediatric injuries. From injuries to surgery to rehabilitation, they have been the leader in comprehensive orthopaedic care for over the past twenty years.
To learn more about this NC Top Docs practice, please visit: https://wakeortho.com/
----
About Us
NC Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in North Carolina online in an easy to use format. NC Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.
NC Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.
For more information, e-mail us at info@NCTopDocs.com and/or visit http://www.NCTopDocs.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.
Media Contact
Harper Moure, NC Top Docs, 908-288-7240, marketing@usatopdocs.com
SOURCE NC Top Docs
