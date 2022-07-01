Boucher Volkswagen Franklin Adds the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan to Its Inventory

Customers looking to purchase a mid-size sporty SUV should check out the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan at Boucher Volkswagen Franklin.
FRANKLIN, Wis., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Priced at a starting MSRP of $26,490, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan has been included in the inventory at Boucher Volkswagen Franklin in Franklin, Wisconsin. The new Tiguan offers a cargo space of 73.4 cubic feet and driver assistance features like dynamic road sign display, blind-spot monitor, park assist, light assist, and parking distance control with maneuver braking.
Sleek, strong, and smart, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan offers comfort, and ease, with bold styling and heated front seats available in V-Tex leatherette surfaces and Climatronic® dual-zone automatic climate control with front touch controls. The 2L 184 horsepower turbocharged engine of the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan makes its performance outstanding and is available in the trim levels: S, SE, SE R-Line Black, and SEL R-Line.
Customers interested in the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan can schedule a test drive of the vehicle on the dealership's website at http://www.vwfranklin.com and check out the features for themselves.
Boucher Volkswagen Franklin is located at 6420 S 108th Street in Franklin, Wisconsin, and can be reached for queries at 414-338-7945.
Media Contact
GORDIE BOUCHER, Boucher Volkswagen Franklin, 855-890-1904, gordie.boucher@boucher.com
SOURCE Boucher Volkswagen Franklin
