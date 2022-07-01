New Hope Network Pursues CarbonNeutral® Event Certification for 2022 Natural Products Expo East

BOULDER, Colo., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets' New Hope Network has announced it will pursue CarbonNeutral® Event Certification for the first time at Natural Products Expo East 2022, which will be held September 28th through October 1st in Philadelphia. By going carbon neutral, Natural Products Expo East continues to reduce as much greenhouse gas emissions as possible and compensate for the remaining carbon emissions the trade show emits (via attendee travel, hotel stays and energy use, for example) through the purchase of high-quality ICROA-approved carbon offsets.
CarbonNeutral® Event Certification is a designation that demonstrates Natural Products Expo East has achieved carbon neutrality in line with the CarbonNeutral® Protocol. This third-party verified certification is administered by Climate Impact Partners, and is a global standard managed for over 20 years to deliver clean, conclusive and transparent carbon neutral programs.
Pursuing the CarbonNeutral® Event Certification is the next component of an expansive program by New Hope Network that includes several key components:
- Offsetting the water/electricity usage for event venues and host hotels while working closely with venues on ways to reduce energy use.
- Partnering with Terracycle to recycle all wall and railing clings, PPP and hard to recycle materials.
- Continuing to lower paper use and transition collateral to digital.
- A donation of over 217,122 pounds of leftover food to charity partner Second Harvest, the largest donation to date.
A full list of sustainability efforts at the upcoming Natural Products Expo East show can be found at expoeast.com/sustainability.
"Every year we push for further improvements that put sustainability and our environment at the forefront of our shows and our business. Together with the natural products community we can ensure that our events are as sustainable as possible and help reduce any unavoidable impacts," Lacey Gautier, Vice President of Events, Informa Markets' New Hope Network.
Natural Products Expo is a business-to-business trade show and is not open to the public.
New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through all its actions, New Hope Network aims to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information visit www.newhope.com.
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
SOURCE New Hope Network
