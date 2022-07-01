Worldwide Managed Security Services Market Projected to Reach $77.01 Billion

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed Security Services Market by Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global managed security services market size was valued at $22.45 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $77.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Increase in cybercrime activities, cost effectiveness, and stringent government regulations drive the global managed security services market. In addition, growing trend of mobile devices at workplaces and rise in electronic data fuel the market growth.
However, hesitation to share sensitive data restrict the market growth. Moreover, growing awareness about data security, growing importance of e-business, and demand of customized services is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.
Key Findings Of Study
- By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest managed security services market forecast period
- Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in managed security services market size
- On the basis of industry verticals, the BFSI segment generated the highest revenue in 2020
- The key players profiled in the managed security services market analysis are AT&T Intellectual Property, BT Group, Broadcom, Cisco System Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., DXC Technology Company, SecureWorks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and IBM Corporation These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global managed security services market forecast along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets
- Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global managed security services market trends is provided in the report
- The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry
- The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- AT&T Intellectual Property
- Broadcom
- BT Group
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
- Cisco System Inc
- DXC Technology Company
- Fortinet Inc
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- IBM Corporation
- SecureWorks Inc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Landscape
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
3.7. Competitive Heatmap
Chapter 4: Managed Security Services Market, by Application
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Managed Ips and Ids
4.3. Distributed Denial of Services (Ddos)
4.4. Unified Threat Management (Utm)
4.5. Secured Information and Event Management (Siem)
4.6. Firewall Management
4.7. Endpoint Security
4.8. Others
Chapter 5: Managed Security Services Market, by Industry Verticals
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. BFSI
5.3. Healthcare
5.4. Manufacturing
5.5. Retail
5.6. It and Telecom
Chapter 6: Managed Security Services Market, by Deployment Mode
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. On-Premise
6.3. Cloud
Chapter 7: Managed Security Services Market, by Enterprise Size
7.1. Market Overview
7.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Enterprise Size
7.2. Large Enterprises
7.3. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Chapter 8: Managed Security Services Market, by Region
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjh9j1
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
