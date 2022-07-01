Ready for the Summer: How to Plan Senior-Friendly Activities and Travel

Home Instead shares tips for planning your next family event or vacation with older adults

OMAHA, Neb., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many of us take advantage of the summer months to plan vacations, reunions, picnics, and more. However, after two-plus years of limited social gatherings, these events may be overwhelming for older adults who have not ventured out much. When planning a trip or family gathering this season, consider how to make your older loved ones feel comfortable and safe so everyone can enjoy their experience.

"Spending quality time together, getting outdoors and being active are great for overall health, but as we age, it's important to be mindful of dangers such as heat exhaustion and overexertion, particularly in the summer," said Lakelyn Hogan Eichenberger, Ph.D., gerontologist and caregiving advocate for Home Instead®. "That doesn't mean we should exclude older loved ones from these beloved activities. It simply requires preparing and considering what modifications should be made to ensure everyone can participate and join in on the fun."

Families are eager to reconnect, especially following the cancellation of many planned visits, gatherings, and reunions. In fact, a recent survey by Forbes Advisor found that half of adult Americans canceled a trip due to the pandemic, but approximately 59% have already planned or are considering trips this year.

Lakelyn Hogan Eichenberger recommends keeping the following tips in mind to ensure your gathering is safe and enjoyable for your older loved one.

Select your destination carefully. If your family will be traveling, carefully consider older loved ones when choosing a destination. Think about the means of transportation, accessibility features needed, the climate of your destination, and more to accommodate to their needs. For example, choose hotel rooms located on the first floor and that are adjoining to other family members, with accessible bathroom facilities and comfortable sleeping arrangements.

Account for medications. Before an extended gathering or trip, make a list of all medications your loved one is taking, including dosage information. Be aware of any side effects, such as susceptibility to the sun or interaction with specific foods. If you are flying, pack medications in a carry-on bag, not in checked baggage, to ensure they aren't lost during your travels.

Stick to a routine. Whether you are traveling, or family is visiting in town, sticking to your loved one's daily routine as closely as possible will help avoid confusion and stress that can come with unexpected changes. This includes maintaining regular eating and sleeping habits. If a care professional normally assists with care, schedule a trip or family gathering at a time when the care professional can join and help maintain a normal routine for your older loved one.

Choose activities accordingly. Plan activities that your loved one can physically manage and will enjoy. Consider card games or board games as an activity for older adults who won't participate in physical activities or games. And if your plan involves being outdoors, plan for shade, hydration, and rest to prevent overexertion.

Make the most of your time together. Whatever your adventure, use this time to reconnect with one another. Create opportunities for interaction, where everyone can share stories and life updates, and do the things they want to do. Don't forget to include your older loved one in the planning to make this a memorable experience for everyone.

Family vacations and events are more than just a chance to get away from work, school, and other everyday happenings – it's an opportunity to spend time with those we cherish most. Careful consideration of your older loved one's needs can help make any event or trip more inclusive. Embrace flexibility to accommodate older adults while traveling or gathering in large groups.

For more tips and resources for older adults, visit http://www.homeinstead.com/care-resources.

###

ABOUT HONOR AND HOME INSTEAD

Honor and its Home Instead network are expanding the world's capacity to care. Founded in 2014, Honor is the world's largest home care network with the most-advanced care platform revolutionizing how society cares for older adults, their families, and Care Professionals. Honor acquired Home Instead in 2021, and the combined company supports the work of more than 100,000 Care Professionals across 13 countries and meets the growing needs of millions of older adults and their families worldwide. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and HomeInstead.com.

Media Contact

Dan Wieberg, Home Instead, 1 402-498-4466, dwieberg@homeinsteadinc.com

SOURCE Home Instead