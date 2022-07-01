Hiperbaric Announces Inaugural HPP Research Award Winners, Advancing HPP Research

Hiperbaric, the world leader in HPP equipment, announces first inaugural HPP Research Awards

MIAMI, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hiperbaric, the global leader in High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology, has announced the winners of the inaugural HPP Research Awards. The awards were presented virtually during Hiperbaric's HPP Innovation Week, June 21-23, which drew more than 1,000 attendees from more than 45 countries.

The awards were given in three categories, Human & Pet Nutrition, Food Safety & Shelf Life Extension and Sustainability & Product Development, which coincided with the themes of the conference. The jury included Carole Tonello, vice president, Business Development, Hiperbaric; Chris Doona, Natick Soldier RD&E Center, U.S. Army; and Zamantha Escobedo, assistant research professor, Tecnologica de Monterrey (Mexico).

The first-place winners include Prakhar Chatur of Curtin University (Western Australia) on "The Effect of High Pressure Processing on Textural, Bioactive and Digestibility Properties of Cooked Kimberley Large Kabuli Chickpeas"; Elizabeth Buerman of Cornell University for "High Pressure Processing of Heat and Pressure-Resistant Fungi as Affected by pH, Water Activity, Sulfites and Dimethyl Dicarbonate in a Diluted Apple Juice Concentrate"; and Arianna Cubeddu of Universita degli Studi di Modena e Reggio Emilia (Italy) for "Suitability Assessment of PLA Bottles for High-Pressure Processing of Apple Juice."

First place winners received 600 Euros, second place winners received 300 Euros and third-place winners received 150 Euros.

The online conference brought together manufacturers, retailers, food service and packaging companies, regulatory, academic leaders, and others in the HPP industry to discuss the latest trends and innovations. The event provided a forum for education, networking, and collaboration while demonstrating how HPP positively impacts the food and beverage industry.

Tonello said, "The HPP Research Awards program was an impactful new initiative, which brought more than 30 submissions of innovative research in HPP. So much of Hiperbaric's work is based on research and we value and appreciate all the award participants in helping move HPP research forward."

Conference sessions can be viewed on-demand at https://www.hiperbaric.com/hpp-innovation-week/.

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world's leading supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry.

Since its inception in 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, developed, produced and marketed its high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy and prepared dishes. A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods.

With world headquarters in Spain, the company also has an office in Miami to serve its North American market. For more information, visit: http://www.hiperbaric.com.

