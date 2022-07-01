Zabon Ramen Opens Second Location

Zabon Ramen Opens in Anaheim, Adds Sushi Rolls to Menu
ANAHEIM, Calif., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zabon Ramen, a unique ramen restaurant originated in Japan, announced today it will open a second location in Anaheim, California in the Anaheim Packing District. The first Zabon Ramen opened in Torrance, California in 2016 and has quickly become one of the most popular ramen spots in Southern California.
Zabon Ramen originates from Kagoshima-Prefecture in Kyushu Island. The unique blend of Pork (Tonkotsu) and Chicken broth together with soy sauce topped with generous amounts of vegetables and chashu meat makes Zabon a unique and fulfilling ramen bowl loved by many ramen connoisseurs.
"I want to make delicious ramen noodles," shared founder Tetsuro Ishino.
It was this single-minded aspiration that led the founder of Zabon Ramen in Japan, to open his first store in Shinjuku, Tokyo in 1978. It became an iconic stop for the late-night crowd after opening a store in the Roppongi which is a popular district in Tokyo for the night scene.
Fast forward to 2022, and the flagship Torrance store serves the original and authentic Zabon Ramen while introducing other popular menu items such as Miso Spicy Ramen, Vegan Ramen offerings, and appetizer items to meet the market demand while maintaining the authenticity of Japanese food culture. The new location in Anaheim will also offer sushi rolls offering a variety of Japanese food delicacies for every palate.
Co-founder, Tatsuya Yabuuchi states, "As we have carefully prepared ourselves to expand our presence here in the U.S., we have always considered Orange County to be the ideal second-store location and we feel that the Anaheim Packing District would be a perfect place for our expansion plan."
For more information about Zabon Ramen, visit www.zabonramen.com or on Instagram and Facebook @zabonramenpackinghouse.
PRESS CONTACT
Roger Yasukawa
SOURCE Zabon Ramen
