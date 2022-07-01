CURE Celebrates One Year in Michigan - Saving More Than 30,000 Drivers Millions of Dollars Says CEO Poe, "Proof The Reforms Are Working"

DETROIT, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE auto insurance celebrates expanding into the Michigan market a year ago today and does so with impressive numbers. At the time when the latest no-fault reforms took effect, the insurer had projected savings of up to 40% for Michigan drivers. Those numbers held true and after a year, CURE has insured more than 30,000 Michigan drivers with millions of dollars in savings. Breaking that down further, the average savings per driver was in excess of $1,000.
"For all the naysayers, our numbers and more importantly, our insureds, tell a different story," says Eric S. Poe, Esq., CPA, CEO of CURE. "The reforms really are working and working well." Poe was confident that CURE could make a real difference to the residents of a state that had drivers paying the highest car insurance rates in the United States. "However, drivers need to shop around and rely less on their agents who are paid a commission on what consumers pay for insurance. The higher the rate, the more money the agent makes. At CURE, we do not use agents. That's why Michiganders are flocking to our website. We are finding that 94% of drivers are selecting options under the new law with average savings of 40%, which reaffirms that the reforms are needed and working."
Looking back to day one, Poe remembers, "One of the very first bound policies was for a mother and son in Pontiac, Michigan, who were previously paying $3,600 per year. Their rate dropped to $1,820. The next was a 52-year-old Detroit manager, who had been paying 55% more with his previous car insurance company." Poe adds, "We could not be happier than what we've accomplished this past year and are even more excited about the difference we have made for thousands of Michigan families."
Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., CURE auto insurance was heralded as the "cure" for the auto insurance no-fault crisis in New Jersey when it was founded in 1990. Specializing in no-fault insurance markets, CURE auto insurance insures over 85,000 vehicles and is licensed to do business New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
More information can be found at cure.com or by calling 800-535-CURE.
Contact: Glori Gayster, ggayster@cure.com
SOURCE CURE Auto Insurance
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.