WHAT'S NEW IN THE BAHAMAS IN JULY

NASSAU, Bahamas, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With newly eased travel entry protocols as well as a slew of new flights, getting to The Bahamas just got a whole lot easier. And with fun summer events and hot summer deals, now is the perfect time for travelers to delve into adventures across the islands.
NEWS
The Bahamas Loosens Entry Protocols — As of 19 June 2022, all travelers entering The Bahamas, regardless of vaccination status, are no longer required to apply for The Bahamas Travel Health Visa. Vaccinated travelers also no longer need to submit a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, making travelling to The Bahamas a breeze.
Bahamasair Relaunches Route from Orlando to Grand Bahama — From 30 June through 10 September, Bahamasair is providing Floridians with new options to reach Grand Bahama Island. During that time, nonstop flights will take place twice a week and can cost as little as $297 round-trip.
Boating Flings Are in Full Swing — This summer, The Bahamas Tourist Office will host boaters in caravans, across the Gulf Stream and into the beautiful Bahamian waters, in a series of exciting Boating Flings. Participants will enjoy various activities across the islands, savour delicious Bahamian cuisine and engage in authentic Bahamian experiences.
Junkanoo Summer Festival, July 2022 and Bahamas Goombay Summer Festival, July-August 2022 are back. To learn more visit www.Bahamas.com/events.
Ashanti and Robin Thicke Perform Live at Atlantis Paradise Island Music Series — Five-time Grammy Award nominee Robin Thicke and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ashanti will perform live at Atlantis Paradise Island at Casuarina Beach on 16 July 2022. Tickets start at $51.70.
Bimini Big Game Club Debuts New Waterfront Restaurant — Bimini Big Game Club is now home to the Bimini Seafood Company and Conch Bar, where diners can indulge in fresh Bahamian fare and classic cocktails — from drunken shrimp to Bahama Mamas — in a relaxed outdoor setting.
Disney Wish to Set Sail on Maiden Voyage — The Disney Wish will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, on its maiden voyage on 14 July 2022. It will offer travelers three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas, with stops at Disney's private island, Castaway Cay.
PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS
For a list of deals and discounted packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.
Enjoy the 7th Night Free at Taino Beach Resort — Guests who book a stay at Taino Beach Resort for six nights can get the seventh night free. The beachfront resort on Grand Bahama Island features breathtaking views and plenty of amenities that make for a perfect family vacation.
Get a Free Wedding at Sandals Royal Bahamian — Lovebirds staying at Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau more than three nights will receive a free wedding that includes a venue for the ceremony, a bouquet and a cake. Offer is valid for travel before 31 December 2022.
ABOUT THE BAHAMAS
See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.
PRESS INQUIRIES
Anita Johnson-Patty
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
ajohnson@bahamas.com
Weber Shandwick
Public Relations
Bahamas@webershandwick.com
SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
