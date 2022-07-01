Tech Sport Global launches app, gifts young children £1,000

GIBRALTAR, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Sport Global, a sports trading platform, has empowered over 100 children with sporting memories of £1,000 as cash prizes through its newly launched app in its efforts to contribute to sporting memories.

This was at the recent launch of the Tech Sport App In UK. The revolutionary platform that allows people to participate in the success of their algorithm.

Speaking to newsmen about the occasion which was held in Preston, Mr. Brad Roby, the director for Tech Sport Global said what they have done is to allow children sporting memories.

He emphasised: "We want them to channel the same passion they use to support their football stars like Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar which has made these stars billionaires...

We've given them the opportunity to make money by trading on their football stars while they perform their best on the pitch. So, what we've done is to create a revolutionary platform. Imagine the beauty of making money on 22 individual players on a live match and not bothered about whose club wins or loses?

That's freedom."

With this new innovation, the outcome of a match doesn't matter anymore, only the knowledge of the small areas within a match.

With the app powered by the ADRIXTM Technology, "Our artificial intelligence gathers real–time data from sports' analytics companies and vendors and puts up a pricing model that allows us to put a price on all the events", says Brad Roby.

He continued: "People will soon be able to buy or sell individual players the same way they trade traditional products such as FX, commodities, equities, and the likes. It's an opportunity to make money."

With persons from age 18 and above qualified to participate worldwide, Mr Roby instructed prospective traders to go on the Google play store and search for the app "Tech Sport Global". "Sign up on the app, get your verification done, and you're good to go."

He added: "and with our State-of-the-art training facility in Gibraltar, and the robust education provided, we guide new and existing traders on how best to use the platform and take full advantage of all that this revolutionary technology has to offer."

In his remarks, the Senior Growth Specialist at Tech Sport Gibraltar, outlined that this is something new and exciting, and he's certain that everyone would eventually want to be a part of.

"Everyone knows that you can't just have one source of income in this day and age. You must always have something else that brings income, something you can fall back on."

"You're already watching these matches, you're already into football, why not make some money doing what you're already doing, what you're already passionate about," says Roby.

While encouraging multiple streams of income, the specialist conceded that when people earn, they are able to invest back into the economy.

"This will help them as individuals and also the nation collectively because that's when people will be able to pay their taxes and other things freely," noted Roby.

