Maxor Specialty Pharmacy Awarded Rare and Orphan Disease Designation

AMARILLO, Texas, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxor Specialty Pharmacy, a division of Maxor National Pharmacy Services (Maxor), is proud to announce that they have been granted the Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC).
URAC recognizes the high level of support and skills required to service patients, and this unique designation was developed to ensure best-in-class practices for patients with rare and orphan diseases. With only a few specialty pharmacies holding this designation to date, Maxor Specialty Pharmacy is positioned to be a trusted partner not only for patients, but for providers, and rare disease drug manufacturers.
"Maxor Specialty is honored to receive the Rare Disease designation. Our team is committed to excellence regarding patient care for Rare and Orphan Diseases. We are excited to demonstrate our unique approach to provide value to all stake holders and support optimal therapeutic outcomes for our patients," shared Jessie Heaton, Vice President of Maxor Specialty Pharmacy.
"Our patients have complex needs and complex treatment plans. We strive to go above and beyond while providing highly specialized care for these individuals," said Christa Larkin, Senior Vice President, PBM and Specialty Operations. "This is an important milestone and recognition for our specialty business."
At Maxor Specialty, we take a different approach to specialty and infusion pharmacy care. We believe improving outcomes – both clinical and financial – is a journey, and we're all in it together. Because we're a full-service pharmacy, we're better positioned than other specialty services to build connections throughout the healthcare continuum and create flexible, customized treatment plans that result in the best possible care. It's a holistic, collaborative approach that brings together providers, patients and manufacturers like never before – leading to lower costs and better outcomes for all.
SOURCE Maxor Specialty Pharmacy
