AGL Recognized as Georgia's Fastest Growing Middle Market Company

ATLANTA, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Global Logistics, a global logistics provider, has won ACG's Fastest Growing Company in Georgia for 2022. Each year ACG Atlanta , the Atlanta Chapter of The Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG), a global professional organization focused on middle-market growth, mergers and acquisitions, and private investment honors the top 40 fastest-growing middle-market companies in Georgia. Out of the Top 40 honorees, AGL was named Georgia's fastest growing company over a three-year span.

"This is a huge testament to all of our employees and all of the hard work they have all done these past few years," said Chief Executive Officer Chad Rosenberg.

American Global Logistics delivers customized logistics solutions that empower businesses to solve their biggest supply chain challenges. Their proprietary cloud-based technology offers unprecedented visibility and control throughout the supply chain, while their end-to-end logistics solutions help provide a greater depth of service to global enterprises.

Recognized as one of Fortune Magazine's "Top 50 Great Places to Work, along with Inc. 5000's Best Places to Work and Fastest Growing Companies, AGL is grateful to have earned another accolade.

"In the single word that describes the culture and DNA of AGL is resilience" said President Devon Wijesinghe. "From three years to go from effectively nothing to this year tracking at $1 billion dollars in revenue is pretty incredible."

Founded in 2007, American Global Logistics (AGL) offers customized solutions to fit business' unique requirements and goals, powered by agile, proprietary technology that adapts as their partners' logistics needs do.

