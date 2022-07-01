Global Eye Tracking Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eye Tracking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global eye tracking market reached a value of US$ 725.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2,939.4 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.25% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Eye tracking refers to the process of monitoring and observing eye behavior such as pupil dilation and movement. It accurately and objectively quantifies visual attention to study human behavior by measuring the length of the user's gaze and determining at what and where an individual is looking. Eye trackers use invisible near-infrared light and high-definition cameras to project light onto the eyes. They record a wide range of activities that include blinking, looking, ignoring and other noticeable reaction of the pupil to stimuli. As a result, they find application in psychological research, packaging designs, and intelligent security systems.
The global eye tracking market is primarily driven by the growing applications of eye trackers in various industries. In the retail sector, eye trackers are used for gaining insights into consumer behavior by ascertaining how much time a consumer spends browsing a product. It can also be integrated with artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).
Eye trackers are also employed by prison management systems and defense organizations to deploy biometric iris scanners for identifying individuals and tighten their security arrangements. Besides this, the vision tracker technology can be mounted directly on a tablet or desktop, which is further integrated within a wheelchair to allow users to control the wheelchair using vision movements. Furthermore, extensive investments in smart and wearable technology are providing a positive impact on the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ergoneers GmbH, Eyegaze Inc., EyeTech Digital Systems Inc., EyeTracking Inc., Gazepoint Research Inc., iMotions A/S, Mirametrix Inc., Seeing Machines, Smart Eye AB, SR Research Ltd. and Tobii AB.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global eye tracking market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global eye tracking market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the location?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global eye tracking market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Eye Tracking Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Eye Attached Tracking
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Optical Tracking
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Electrooculography
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Hardware
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Location
8.1 Remote
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Mobile
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Healthcare
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Retail
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Research
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Automotive
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Consumer Electronics
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Ergoneers GmbH
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Eyegaze Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 EyeTech Digital Systems Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 EyeTracking Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Gazepoint Research Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 iMotions A/S
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Mirametrix Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Seeing Machines
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Smart Eye AB
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 SR Research Ltd.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Tobii AB
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
