HiringThing Wins Two Gold Globee® Awards in the 7th Annual American Best in Business Awards

HiringThing Recognized for Achievement On the Rise and Platform as a Service

BARTONSVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiringThing won two Gold Globee® Awards in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards. HiringThing was awarded the top honor for "Achievement On the Rise" and "Platform as a Service."

Part of the prestigious Globee Awards family, The American Best in Business (ABiB) awards program recognizes the achievements of the country's top executives, employees, teams, company performance, and products & services.

HiringThing won the "Achievement in On the Rise" in the Company of the Year category due to the monumental year they had in 2021, where, despite a challenging landscape, they celebrated an unprecedented year of growth.

"We had an unprecedented year, and it feels great to see that celebrated," said HiringThing COO Jess Tejani. "It is proof of what's possible when you hire a phenomenal team and a testament to why it's our mission to empower our customers to find Hiring Happiness®."

HiringThing also won the "Platform as a Service" award in the Product, Service, and Solution category since their modern recruiting platform as a service (PaaS) provides customers with a framework to add seamless recruiting capabilities to their solutions.

"HiringThing's robust tech platform and open API have filled a gap in the private label applicant tracking system market," said HiringThing co-founder and CEO Joshua Siler. "I'm humbled that the American Best in Business awards has recognized the importance of having a PaaS solution in the recruiting space and I know it is this differentiator that's driven our recent success."

Media Contact

Joanna Hartvickson, HiringThing, Inc., 1 8887692023, marketing@hiringthing.com

SOURCE HiringThing, Inc.