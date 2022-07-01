Geneva Financial Produces, Releases Song to Encourage Change in the World

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial Home Loans (Geneva) announces the release of a professionally produced song, 'Good Human', in support of their BE A GOOD HUMAN initiative to inspire change in the world through human action.
The direct lender with locations in 46 states started the 'BE A GOOD HUMAN' initiative in 2019 to highlight the importance of treating others with kindness, respect, and love. Now, the initiative is a driving force behind what it means to work with Geneva. Geneva's #1 Core Value is to "Be Human", their way of adding a personal touch to the Mortgage Origination experience that can't be found anywhere else.
The song, written and produced by Geneva's chief marketing officer, James Polinori, and recorded by incogniX, releases today, July 1st, 2022, on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and all streaming platforms with a percentage of iTunes sales going to the Geneva Gives and BE A GOOD HUMAN charitable initiatives.
"Whether in the office or off the clock, everyone at Geneva believes in the importance of giving back and sharing real-life examples of kindness with the people around us" Polinori stated about the release. "This song is our way to continue spreading the message and encourage people to make change in their communities."
Geneva's BE A GOOD HUMAN initiative has provided grants and support for multiple charitable organizations including Autism Speaks, Beat Street AZ, Cloud Covered Streets, RV's For MD's and others.
Stream on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/track/1GMKE0R2ctdtxA9yLyR5uG?si=571f3385804045a3
Charitable Purchase on iTunes for $0.69:
https://open.spotify.com/track/1GMKE0R2ctdtxA9yLyR5uG?si=571f3385804045a3
Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.
Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com
SOURCE Geneva Financial
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.