PetMeds® To Keep Pets Hydrated With "Water You Up To This Summer" Giveaway

In the summer heat, cats and dogs are at greater risk of dehydration. To help pet parents keep their four-legged family members quenched, PetMeds is giving away summer prize packs to 3 lucky winners.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With summer officially in full swing, many pet parents are spending more time outdoors with their pets. Just like people, pets need to drink more water in hot weather to stay cool. Dogs pant when they're hot, and their body cools down as moisture evaporates from their tongue. Cats cope with the heat by grooming more often. These processes cause them to lose body fluids when they're overheated even though they do not sweat.
During cooler months, cats and dogs need to drink between one-half and one ounce of water per pound of body weight each day. In the summer, they may need two or even three times more water to stay hydrated.
On hot days spent outdoors, pet parents should stop periodically to check for signs of dehydration, which include pale, sticky gums, a rapid heart rate, and loss of skin elasticity, which can be tested by gently tenting the skin at the nape of the neck. If the skin does not bounce back once released, the pet may be dehydrated.
Dehydration in pets can lead to digestive issues, urinary tract problems, and even heat stroke. It's important to offer pets water before they show signs of dehydration to keep them healthy and comfortable in the summer.
Cats and dogs should have constant access to cool, fresh water. Their bowl should be washed and refilled daily. On road trips or during outdoor activities, they should be offered water every hour or two.
"Dogs and cats don't always drink enough water even if it's available to them," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "They also need moisture in their diet, which pet parents can provide by soaking kibble in water or switching to canned food."
Pet parents are invited to enter the "Water You Up To This Summer" Giveaway for a chance to win a prize bundle with TropiClean Fresh Breath Water Additives and Snack Duo Collapsible Water Bowl – or the grand prize, a Drinkwell Pet Fountain by leaving a comment here: https://bit.ly/wateryouupto
The "Water You Up To This Summer" Giveaway runs from July 1, 2022, through July 29, 2022. Everyone who enters from 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") July 1, 2022, to July 29, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET is eligible to win. One winner will be notified every other Friday in July (7/8 and 7/22). The grand prize winner will be notified Friday, July 29th.
About PetMeds®
Founded in 1996, PetMeds.com is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert providing fast, easy and helpful service to over ten million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website Petmeds.com, or with the PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.
