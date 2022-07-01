7,365,656 hectares of wild forest are now under the protection of Bluegrace Energy

Bluegrace Energy has consolidated a total of 7,365,656 hectares of Bolivian forest, which, together with the indigenous communities living within, are now under its care and protection.

SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yesterday, our Bluegrace Energy team in Bolivia signed a new collaboration agreement with the Chiquitan Indigenous Organisation (OICH) for the administration and certification of forest management plans for the conservation and restoration with the ultimate goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions linked to deforestation and the degradation of forests.

In line with this agreement, Bluegrace Energy will cooperate in the management of capturing resources based on economic-financial strategies to implement development projects that will bring positive social and economic impacts to the indigenous communities.

These projects will allow further development, thereby improving the well-being of the communities while allowing the preservation of natural resources and care for the environment and its biodiversity, declared intangible heritage of humanity and natural lungs of the world.

For starters, we will issue green bonds backed-up by the forest lands acquired. Those new bonds will be sold on the market and 50% of the cash funds obtained Will be allocated to the indigenous communities.

On this regard, Bluegrace Energy commitment with this allocation of funds is to improve and develop locally:

Infrastructure works in the fields of Communication (internet, with ROKiT CITIES; and phones, with ROKiT PHONES),

Schools (through BLUEGRACE EDUCATION).

Water treatment (thanks to BLUEGRACE ENVIRONMENT)

Hospitals and health centers (provided by BLUEGRACE HEALTH).

Housing (by BLUEGRACE CONSTRUCTION).

Transportation (thanks to ROKiT RIDE)

In addition, the BLUEGRACE Group will provide weekly distribution of Food and Water through direct deliveries to help the local communities of the area (BLUEGRACE FOOD & BEVERAGE / PH+).

"We want to empower the local communities so that they can make a living that does not involve damaging the forest - which more often than not, unfortunately, is not a matter of choice nowadays," Bluegrace Energy's representative in Bolivia and President of Latin America businesses, Don Julio Montenegro, commented upon the signature of the agreement.

Don Julio continues, "The first item in our to-do list after having signed this agreement is to begin arrangements for the delivery of food to the indigenous communities of OICH".

Many of these communities are in a very vulnerable stage, and lack access to basic needs, which is why this first food delivery will be done as fast as possible. Our Bluegrace Energy team is already experienced in these food deliveries across the forests of Bolivia.

Once the first food delivery is completed, we will then proceed to certifying our forests to know the amount of O₂ available in the context of green bonds. The certification of a green bond is necessary in order to proceed to its issuance, enabling the issuer to use the certification in the bond marketing efforts and investor roadshows. This certification contains scientific criteria consistent with the 1.5 degrees Celsius target declared in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

