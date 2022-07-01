S.B. Marketing Inc. Named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

The Google Premier Partners Program recognizes the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States each year. S.B. Marketing Inc. ("SB"), a leader in digital marketing, is proud to announce they've attained this status for 2022.
PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are excited to be acknowledged as a Google Premier Partner. What an incredible accomplishment for our 15th anniversary," says Brendon Schenecker, Founder of SB. "We strive for exceptional service and exceptional results for each of our clients and are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts on their behalf. Obtaining Google Premier Partner status will allow us to better serve each of our clients and we look forward to being a part of their continued success."
The Google Premier Partner Program has undergone significant changes for 2022. More stringent requirements are in place focusing on three main categories: certification, ad performance, and ad spend. Additionally, specific factors are evaluated to attain rank in the top 3% of Google Partners. Client growth, client retention, product diversification, and annual ad spend all contribute to a company's ranking.
"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online." - Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing.
About SB
SB offers a completely customizable approach to meet the specific needs of a business. Thanks to SB's 15 years of digital marketing experience and the SB Portal CRM, clients have access to various tools to grow their business and connect with their customers. Combined, these services allow clients to take full advantage of the new leads acquired from online advertising while offering a complete digital marketing solution for businesses of all sizes.
Known for their collaborative work style and creativity, SB has helped over 100 businesses generate over $1 billion in additional revenue.
As a Google Premier Partner, SB has additional access to product betas, advanced educational opportunities, dedicated 24/7 account support, as well as other benefits.
Schedule a Discovery Call with SB for a free marketing evaluation. Please visit sbmarketinginc.com for more details.
Media Contact
Brendon Schenecker, S.B. Marketing Inc., 1 4128850404, info@sbmarketinginc.com
SOURCE S.B. Marketing Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.