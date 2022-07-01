S&T BANCORP TO WEBCAST SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

INDIANA, Pa., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) STBA, the holding company for S&T Bank with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's second quarter 2022 earnings will be held live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Christopher J. McComish, chief executive officer, David G. Antolik, president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its second quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:
What:
S&T Bancorp, Inc. 2nd Quarter Earnings Conference Call
When:
1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 21, 2022
Where:
S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com
How:
Live over the Internet
To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "2nd Quarter 2022 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until July 28, 2022, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 45770.
Prior to the webcast, please email questions to investor.relations@stbank.com. Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.
The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday,
July 21, 2022 at www.stbancorp.com. Click on "Press Releases."
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York. S&T Bank recently received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.