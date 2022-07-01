Mercury Insurance Celebrates 60 Years In Business By Celebrating Extraordinary Employees

Former Mercury Insurance General Adjuster Katie Peterson Made a Difference in Policyholders' Lives

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2022 -- Mercury Insurance MCY has continued to make a difference for its customers every day for 60 years, helping them protect their families and belongings, and put their lives back together after unexpected events.

"Mercury Insurance helps customers navigate the unexpected," said Mercury Insurance Vice President of Underwriting Kelly Butler. "Recovering from loss is more than just putting the pieces back together, it's the ability to get back on one's feet. Our agents and team members are recognized for what they do for our customers every day, and they are appreciated."

Oftentimes, policyholders reach out when a Mercury team member goes above and beyond. Katie Peterson, formerly a Mercury Insurance General Adjuster, has made a lasting impression with several families throughout her career. Two share their stories about how she stepped in after the devastation caused by the 2018 Carr Fire, the 7th largest fire in California history.

The Carr Fire resulted in 38,000 evacuations, 536 structures destroyed, 117 structures damaged as well as multiple fatalities. On July 26, 2018, a rare powerful inferno, dubbed the "firenado," which had winds in excess of 143 mph equal to an EF-3 tornado made of pure fire destroyed many residences. The Lloyd family from California were one of them in which the fire chased them from their home with nothing but the clothing on their backs, as there was no warning from this fire phenomenon.

To read the entire story, visit https://www.mercuryinsurance.com/resources/mercury-news/how-mercury-helps-during-wildfire-season.html

