BitBoy Crypto Launches Spanish Language Channel for its Growing Spanish-Speaking and Latin American Audience

The BitBoy Crypto Spanish Language Channel is the first of multiple languages BitBoy Crypto plans on offering to its growing global audience
ATLANTA, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BitBoy Crypto, the most popular crypto content channel with more than 5 million followers is dubbing all previous and future BitBoy content in Spanish beginning today. This marks the first of multiple languages BitBoy Crypto content will be offered in as the channel works toward accessibility for the growing global crypto audience.
In 2021, the value of crypto firms in Latin America grew tenfold from $68 million to $650 million. Despite the current bear market, Latin America maintains an optimistic vision of crypto as demonstrated by Latin American exchanges doubling down on crypto opportunities.
Ben Armstrong, Founder at BitBoy Crypto commented, "At BitBoy Crypto our mission has always been to empower people to find financial freedom through crypto-assets. With the Spanish Language Channel, we are beginning the process of broadcasting our mission to the growing international crypto audience. We believe people deserve every right to the same financial opportunities regardless of their geographic location, language, or culture."
Ben Armstrong founded the BitBoy Crypto YouTube Channel in January of 2018 when he decided to go "full-time crypto" and focus all of his time and energy on expanding the reach of the crypto community. Since then, BitBoy Crypto has become one of the most recognized sources for opinions, news, and the latest updates on cryptocurrencies with high-quality viewer experience that includes a rundown graphic of upcoming talking points, akin to something you'd see on ESPN.
All current and future BitBoy Crypto Spanish Language content can be found by following this link.
For media inquiries, please contact Phil(at)melrosepr(dot)com
About BitBoy Crypto
Ben Armstrong of BitBoy Crypto is an investor, crypto influencer, and thought leader. Ben Armstrong founded the BitBoy Crypto YouTube Channel in January of 2018 when he decided to go "full-time crypto" and focus all of his time and energy on empowering people to find financial freedom through crypto-assets. Since then, BitBoy Crypto has become one of the most recognized news channels for the latest updates on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Over the last two years, the BitBoy Crypto brand has expanded to include a separate news division. BitBoyCrypto.com is a website dedicated to educating and informing the public on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. BitBoyCrypto.com features exclusive stories that provide a different perspective on the news than many readers get from traditional crypto news sources.
