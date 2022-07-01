Worldwide Ceiling Fan Industry to 2027 - Featuring Emerson Electric, Hunter Fan and Broan-NuTone Among Others

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceiling Fan Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceiling fan market reached a value of US$ 10.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.34% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Ceiling fans refer to electrically powered mechanical devices that are suspended from the ceiling of a room to circulate air. They induce evaporative cooling and slow movement into the still, thereby cooling the hot air in the room effectively. Ceiling fans have hub-mounted rotating paddles which move much slower when compared with electric desk fans. They are highly preferred by consumers due to their advantageous properties over air-conditioners like high energy-efficiency, better shelf-life, low power consumption and cost-effectiveness.



Global Ceiling Fan Industry Drivers:

Growth in the housing sector is boosting the demand for ceiling fans, especially in the developing economies. For instance, the governments of China and India are coming up with new schemes to provide shelter to the low- and middle-income groups. In addition to this, development in the commercial real estate, hospitality and retail sectors are bolstering the market growth.

The demand for ceiling fans has been rapidly increasing due to rising income levels of the consumers and increasing availability of electricity. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing premium products such as lighting fans, decorative fans, etc. which offer higher margins, thereby increasing their profitability.

The governments of various emerging countries have set up the goal of providing electricity to the remote rural areas which is expected to influence the demand for ceiling fans in the upcoming future. For instance, India has aimed to supply electricity to more than a million households.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is fragmented due to the presence of various small and large ceiling fan manufacturers. Some of the leading players in the market are:

Emerson Electric Co

Hunter Fan Company

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

Broan-NuTone LLC

Shell Electric Holdings Limited

15 Key Player Profiles

