HYTE x hololive English: New Hakos Baelz Collab-Limited Edition Y60 PC Case reveal at Anime Expo 2022

HYTE, the new PC components, peripherals, and lifestyle brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs, is thrilled to announce the Hakos Baelz Collab-Limited Edition of the popular Y60 PC case, which was created in cooperation with hololive English team, represented by the COVER Corporation from Japan. Visitors of Anime Expo 2022, held in Los Angeles from July 1 through July 4, can get a first-hand experience of the new Y60 Hakos Baelz edition at the HYTE/iBUYPOWER booth #E-15 in Entertainment Hall where her specific system will be built live during the show for all to see.

"I'm super happy to be part of this collaboration with iBUYPOWER and totally psyched that Rosuuri put together such a cute artwork of me! I hope these products will imbue you all with unlimited chaotic energy to take down your foes and stay ahead of the game!" said Hakos Baelz.

Hakos Baelz Y60 PC Case

HYTE delivers a unique concept with the Y60 which has pushed the envelope in the PC case market. One of the key highlights of the Y60 is the bezel-less design, comprised of three removable, tempered glass panels that flank the side and front of the case. Chamfered molding on the ceiling and floor of the Y60 further underlines the modern aesthetic and puts built-in components into a new perspective. For the Hakos Baelz Y60 limited edition case, HYTE has teamed up with famous VTuber Hakos Baelz and illustrator Rosuuri to create a unique version of the Y60 which will be available in a limited quantity of 3,000 pieces to the worldwide community. An additional 400 pieces will be available via iBUYPOWER.com for use in exclusive pre-built Gaming PC systems in late September/early October 2022.

"Our collaboration with Hakos Baelz and hololive English is truly the first of its kind for our brands," said King Perez de Tagle, Marketing Executive Producer of iBUYPOWER and HYTE. "We've captured the spirit of Bae perfectly in a fully featured, wrap-around-glass, design that only the HYTE Y60 case can accomplish. And we also could not think of a better time and place to share this worldwide reveal with fans than during Anime Expo 2022!"

The new Hakos Baelz Y60 PC Case features artwork from professional anime illustrator, Rosuuri, which displays Hakos Baelz prominently on the tempered-glass panels. Stuffed bears with "BRUH" on the vented back panel as well as the main illustration are applied using UV engraving technology for best quality and durability. Further key visuals include a Mr. Squeaks screen print in the top left corner, a Hakos Baelz x iBUYPOWER collaboration logo in the bottom right corner and even a custom dice LED power switch.

Each of the 3,400 special edition Hakos Baelz Y60 PC Cases are equipped with a custom plate in the rear of the chassis indicating the limited edition production number illustrated with dice and a hololive x iBUYPOWER collaboration logo.

Hakos Baelz desk pad included

Every order of the Hakos Baelz Y60 PC Case comes bundled with a matching Hakos Baelz HYTE DP900 desk pad. With the dimensions of 800×380mm and Hakos Baelz visuals, the desk pad is the ultimate companion for the Hakos Baelz Y60 PC Case and completes every desk setup perfectly.

Pricing and Availability

The Hakos Baelz Y60 PC Case is expected to be available for preorder on HYTE.com directly as well as globally with select distributors for an MSRP of 280USD. Shipping is expected to start in September 2022 depending on worldwide distribution.

The iBUYPOWER pre-built PC systems configured exclusively with the Hakos Baelz Y60 Case, including the DP900 Desk Pad, will be available in late September/early October 2022.

Webpages

To learn more about the HYTE Hakoz Baelz Y60 case, please visit: https://hyte.co/baebundle

Video

To watch the Hakoz Baelz Y60 product video, please visit: https://hyte.co/baeytpr

Images

For additional images of the HYTE Hakoz Baelz Y60, please visit: https://hyte.co/hby60dbpr

About HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brough to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.

HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

HYTE is a subsidiary brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs. HYTE, and its logo are registered trademarks of iBUYPOWER in the United States and/or other countries. Pricing, availability, features and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About hololive English

hololive English is a VTuber group that specializes in livestreaming and content creation that are aimed towards English-speaking viewer base.

About COVER Corp

COVER Corp is a start-up company in content creation and technology industry. Its vision is to utilize its VR/AR technology to create new culture of virtual talents who can be widely accepted in the global market.

