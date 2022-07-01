Jeep® Brand Salutes US Military With Special Limited-edition Freedom Package for 2023 Gladiator and Wrangler

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Jeep® brand offers Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom special editions to honor servicemen and servicewomen
- Military-themed exterior and interior design cues include an Oscar Mike badge, as well as an American flag decal
- Winch-capable steel front bumper and steel rock rails
- Jeep brand will make a $250 donation to military charities with every Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom edition sold
- Orders for 2023 Freedom special editions are available this month for a limited time
As a tribute to U.S. military members, the Jeep® brand is offering a military-themed, special limited-edition Freedom package for the 2023 Gladiator and Wrangler, featuring military-themed exterior and interior design cues. The Jeep brand will make a $250 donation to military charities with every Freedom edition sold.
"With our 1941 origins rooted in the military, we at the Jeep brand are proud of our heritage, and the Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions are a tribute to all the servicemen and servicewomen," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Through these special editions, this Fourth of July we honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and support those who have served and continue to serve."
The Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom special-edition vehicles include capability enhancements and unique exterior features, such as an Oscar Mike badge on the rear tailgate/swing gate. The 2023 Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions also feature LED headlamps and fog lamps, body-color fender flares, winch-capable steel front bumper, steel rock rails, black wheels and accents and an American flag decal along the side of each vehicle. Inside, the Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom special editions boast leather-trimmed cloth seats and black accent stitching.
All active and recently retired service members also qualify for $500 military bonus cash for 2023 Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom special editions.
Available for a limited time, orders will open for both Freedom special editions later this month, with vehicles scheduled to start arriving to Jeep dealers in time for Veterans Day. The Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom editions are available on the Sport S trim at a package price of $3,295.
Both Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom special editions come standard with the Jeep Wave customer service program. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks, including:
- Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships
- 24/7 support via phone or online chat
- Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage
- VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events
Jeep Brand
Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.
