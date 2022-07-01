Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market Size to Grow by USD 19.56 billion | Accenture Plc and Appian Corp. among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business process management as a service (BPMaaS) refers to software solutions that enable enterprises to implement BPM in order to increase the efficiency of business workflows.

The Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market size is expected to increase by USD 19.56 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 28.01%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Segmentation by End-user

BFSI: The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the BFSI segment under the end-users category as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The deployment of BPM solutions has become crucial for BFSI companies to increase operational efficiency through process orchestration and the integration of front, middle, and back-office departments. BFSI enterprises are using BPMaaS solutions to increase their capability in managing workflows.

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Segmentation by Deployment

On-premises

Cloud-based

Value Chain Analysis

The report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Vendor Insights-

The business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market. Some of the key vendors in the market include Accenture Plc, Appian Corp., BP Logix Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, and TIBCO Software Inc., among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Accenture Plc - As the key product, the company offers a business process management solution suite proven to optimize the workflow.

As the key product, the company offers a business process management solution suite proven to optimize the workflow. Appian Corp. - The company offers Business Process Management Suite covering the Four Aspects of BPM in a Circle - Design, Execute, Optimize and Manage.

The company offers Business Process Management Suite covering the Four Aspects of BPM in a Circle - Design, Execute, Optimize and Manage. BP Logix Inc. - The company offers the business process solution suite with AI decision-making.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market Driver:

Increasing demand for process automation:

Enterprises need to automate business processes and meet evolving customer demands, which is expected to drive the adoption of technologies such as BPM , RPA , and AI during the forecast period. Moreover, enterprises across the verticals such as BFSI , retail, and manufacturing are implementing BPMaaS solutions to automate internal and external processes.

Business Process Management as a Service (BPMaaS) Market Challenge:

Data security and privacy issues:

The interconnection of various technologies and the deployment of BPM on the cloud are raising data and device security concerns. Moreover, the rising engagement of multiple vendors in storing data on public cloud or in multi-cloud environments increases the risk of cyberattacks . Hence, enterprises need to explore the ways to secure their data when implementing BPMaaS solutions, which can hinder the market growth.

Business Process Management As A Service (BPMaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 19.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Appian Corp., BP Logix Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, and TIBCO Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Systems software market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five force summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 54: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 55: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Appian Corp.

Exhibit 58: Appian Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Appian Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Appian Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 61: Appian Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Appian Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 BP Logix Inc.

Exhibit 63: BP Logix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: BP Logix Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: BP Logix Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 66: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Open Text Corp.

Exhibit 71: Open Text Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Open Text Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Open Text Corp. - Key offerings

11.8 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 74: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Pegasystems Inc.

Exhibit 78: Pegasystems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Pegasystems Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 80: Pegasystems Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 SAP SE

Exhibit 81: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 82: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 83: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: SAP SE - Segment focus

11.11 Software AG

Exhibit 85: Software AG - Overview



Exhibit 86: Software AG - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Software AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Software AG - Segment focus

11.12 TIBCO Software Inc.

Exhibit 89: TIBCO Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: TIBCO Software Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 91: TIBCO Software Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology



Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 95: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

