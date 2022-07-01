Propane Council of Texas Shares a Recipe for Safer Grilling

Make Your Fourth a Grilling Success
AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans choose propane because propane grills light instantly, have a controlled flame, heats faster than charcoal, and releases less carbon monoxide, particulate matter, and soot. When firing up your propane grill this Fourth of July weekend and throughout the grilling season, remember these important safety tips:
- Always grill in a well-ventilated area away from home, decks, or porches and never grill under tree branches, eaves, awnings, or patio umbrellas. Never grill in an enclosed patio, carport, or garage.
- Keep combustible materials at least 10 feet away from propane grills and cylinders.
- Ensure your grill is placed on a flat surface and cannot tip over.
- Check grill's hose for cracking, brittleness, holes, and leaks. Replace hose according to manufacturer's instructions if any of these signs occur. Also, make sure there aren't any sharp bends in the hose or tubing.
- Never use and always replace any tank with holes, dents, rust, cracks, or other damage.
- Check for leaks when connecting a propane cylinder to your grill per manufacturer's instructions. Never use an open flame to check for leaks.
- Safety first. Keep it clean. Avoid flareups. Always remove grease or fat buildup from the grill and in trays below.
- Always keep the top of the grill open until you are sure it is lit. If it does not ignite right away, turn off the cylinder and the grill and wait 5 minutes, before turning it back on and re-lighting.
- We know you are hungry, but as soon as you're done cooking, turn off the burners and the fuel supply to the gas grill.
- When not in use, always cover your grill to protect it from the elements. Rain, the sun, and even the wind can take a toll on your grill.
- Keep propane tanks outdoors. Never store propane tanks in your home, garage, shed, or other enclosed areas.
For more propane grilling safety, please refer to the grill manufacturer's instructions.
Learn more about clean-burning propane at www.propanecounciloftexas.org.
