Future Media Conferences announces the Video Creator University, a 3-day hybrid training event for online creators produced in association with Apple

Future Media Conferences and Apple are gathering the biggest names in the industry to bring a multi-day training conference for those interested in enhancing their social media presence and building their online channels. As becoming an online influencer has emerged as a main goal for the younger generation, the need for professional training has never been more evident. Programming at the Video Creator University will focus on content creation, marketing strategy, brand positioning, and monetization of online channels.

"We are pleased to feature this event that provides an ideal combination of technical, business, and marketing sessions to maximize your video creation creativity and your chances for online success," says Ben Kozuch, co-founder of Future Media Conferences. "With both virtual as well as in-person options — everyone may attend!"

Produced by FMC in association with Apple, the hybrid event will feature 2 full days of online, live training sessions on August 24-25 with an in-person event in Los Angeles on August 27.

Online sessions at the Video Creator University will focus on editing techniques, latest workflows, and cutting-edge software for creators looking to jump-start their careers. Acknowledging the importance of creating quality content, instructors at the Video Creator University will ensure that attendees learn how to produce, edit, and publish professional-looking videos.

Sessions presented by event instructors will cover all aspects of production and post-production as well as business and marketing. Sessions include:

Creative Ways to Plan and Work on Low Budget Projects

iPhone Shooting Techniques for Higher Production Value

Reaching a Wider Audience: Making Your Content Accessible

Being Authentic: Why Telling Your Personal Story on Social Matters

The in-person aspect of the event includes a meet and greet with instructors, influencers, and the Apple team. Real-life experiences will be shared along with the benefits and challenges of working as an online creator. Job opportunities are endless, so attendees will learn more about freelancing, project management, and what it means to work as part of a remote editing team.

"The Video Creator University covers the best of both worlds," says Nick Harauz. "After participating in online events for two years, it's wonderful to see the return of in-person conferences. The in-person segment will allow attendees to learn hands-on while forming powerful connections with top content creators, peers, and potentially your next video content collaborator. At the same time, having an online component makes sessions accessible to all no matter where you are."

All Video Creator University attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the official Final Cut Pro certification exams. Apple has recently announced its dedication to providing more training resources for Final Cut Pro users. In doing so, Final Cut Pro certification exams are available for creative professionals who really want to stand out in the industry and showcase their expertise in the Apple Pro apps ecosystem.

Access to the online sessions taking place on August 24-25 is free to creators of all skill levels.

Tickets to the event in Los Angeles on August 27 are available, starting at $125.

For more details surrounding this unique hybrid training event, please visit https://www.videocreatoruniversity.com.

You may also email Event Manager, Megan Belka at meganb@fmctraining.com for any questions concerning registration options and training opportunities.

